Zenith launches as the EVM layer for Canton Network, merging Ethereum's developer ecosystem into Wall Street's blockchain

As JPMorgan, DTCC, and Nasdaq accelerate tokenization on Canton Network, the blockchain processing more than $9 trillion in monthly volume, Zenith is opening the network to hundreds of thousands of Ethereum developers for the first time.

HELSINKI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith today emerged from stealth as the Ethereum execution environment natively integrated with Canton Network, enabling developers to deploy unmodified Solidity applications that interact atomically with Canton 's institutional blockchain infrastructure.

The launch comes at a critical moment for institutional blockchain adoption. DTCC recently announced a strategic partnership with Canton, while regulatory momentum continues to build around digital assets in major financial markets.

Until now, developers building on Ethereum could not easily access Canton 's institutional infrastructure without learning Daml, the network 's proprietary programming language. Zenith removes that barrier by allowing Ethereum applications to run directly on Canton using familiar tools such as Hardhat and MetaMask.

Zenith has already validated the architecture, completing a milestone demonstrating atomic transactions between Canton and the Zenith EVM in a controlled test environment.

"Zenith 's addition of atomically composable EVM execution expands Canton 's capabilities in a way that can increase network utility," said Eric Saraniecki, Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset. "It allows developers to deploy Solidity applications that interact directly with Canton-based financial infrastructure operating at real-world scale."

For financial institutions operating on Canton 's regulated and privacy-preserving infrastructure, Zenith unlocks access to the established Ethereum application ecosystem. Lending protocols, automated market coordination systems, and structured yield strategies are overwhelmingly developed within Ethereum 's developer environment. Through Zenith, Canton participants can selectively integrate these applications while maintaining the compliance, governance, and privacy requirements expected in institutional markets.

Canton already processes more than $9 trillion in monthly transaction volume and moves over $350 billion in assets daily. Major financial institutions are actively building on the network: DTCC is tokenizing U.S. Treasuries, Nasdaq is connecting Calypso to enhance collateral mobility, and banks including BNY and Lloyds are issuing tokenized deposits.

"Canton has proven that institutions want blockchain infrastructure designed for regulated markets," said Teemu Päivinen, CEO and Co-Founder of Zenith. "What has been missing is EVM compatibility that allows Ethereum developers to participate. Zenith closes that gap."

Zenith is also a Tier-1 Super Validator on Canton Network, holding maximum consensus weight alongside institutions such as DTCC and Nasdaq.

