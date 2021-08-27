Zenith Responds to August 27 Land Use Compatibility Statement Denial

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Portland issued a decision confirming that Zenith's operations at its Portland facility are consistent with the current zoning code, but concluding that those operations are inconsistent with the comprehensive plan that is implemented by the zoning code.

"We are very disappointed in the City's decision, which is particularly puzzling as we know our plan to transition to a fully renewable energy facility is very much in line with the values and goals reflected in the City of Portland's 2035 Comprehensive Plan," said W. Grady Reamer, Vice President, US Operations West, Zenith Energy. "Contrary to recent reporting, Zenith is seeking to continue modernizing our Terminal, not to increase its capacity. We want to further increase renewable fuels at the expense of fossil fuels."

Yesterday Zenith announced a nearly three-fold increase in the amount of low-carbon, renewable diesel to be handled and stored at the Portland facility, and predicting that renewable fuels will constitute nearly half the facility's capacity by 2026. Consequently, this facility will be invaluable in helping the City and State of Oregon reach aggressive goals of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels by providing an adequate supply of low carbon, renewable fuels.

