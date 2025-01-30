Zenity Announces First-Ever AI Agent Security Summit

Event will gather security leaders, practitioners and researchers to share knowledge and create strategies for the safe and effective use of agentic AI

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenity, the leader in securing AI Agents everywhere, today announced the first-ever AI Agent Security Summit, to be held in New York City on March 31. Hosted by Zenity Labs alongside other leading security researchers and professionals, the AI Agent Security Summit is the industry's first event focused on improving security and governance for AI Agents in the enterprise. Attendees will leave with an understanding of where risks stem from and what can be done about securing and enabling AI Agents. Those interested may sign up for the event here .

The event will gather visionary security leaders, experts and researchers for a day of panel discussions, roundtables, workshops and demonstrations to highlight observable attack pathways on AI Agents and map out solutions to help drive the business forward, securely. There will also be opportunities to network with peers faced with securing this massive technology shift. Attendees will gain:

Comprehensive AI Agent Security: Gain expert insights on securing AI Agents across the entire lifecycle, from build time to runtime.

Hands-on Defense Strategies: Explore defense-in-depth approaches that utilize deep agent behavioral monitoring and intent-breaking detection to achieve unmatched visibility and proactive risk mitigation.

Real-World Threat Modeling: Go beyond input/output analysis to understand the full scope of AI agent actions and develop insider threat models that reflect real operational risks.

Optimized Security Operations: Discover how to enhance SOC and AppSec efficiency by developing baselines for AI Agent Behavior and insights for faster, more effective security response.

Michael Bargury, CTO and co-founder, Zenity, said: "Organizations are adopting AI Agents as fast as possible while learning in real-time about what security and governance should look like. What's clear is we need to come together as an industry to establish an insider threat model for agents in the same way that they do for humans. We've created the AI Agent Security Summit to help security researchers, senior security professionals and business leaders come together and have it serve as the launching pad for establishing best practices that can be adopted by security leaders worldwide."

Zenity Labs has published relevant research including introducing remote copilot execution, where enterprise AI Agents were taken over with a simple email, and authored powerpwn, a collection of open source tools aimed at raising security awareness for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations throughout the AI and low-code landscape. It is putting on this event to drive conversations and awareness about the unique risks of AI Agents.

About Zenity

Zenity, the world's first application security platform for Agentic AI, protects organizations from security threats, helps meet compliance, and enables business continuity. Established in 2021, many of the world's leading organizations trust Zenity to help configure security guardrails, generate prioritized lists of vulnerabilities, and accurately pinpoint and remediate vulnerabilities by continuously scanning business-led development platforms and providing centralized visibility, risk assessment, and governance. Visit us at https://www.zenity.io for more.

