Zenity Introduces the First Comprehensive AI Security Posture Management Solution to Govern Microsoft Fabric AI Skills

Application security platform for AI Agents uses AI-SPM capabilities to assist security teams to enable business-led development

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenity, the leader in securing Agentic AI everywhere, today announced that its AI Security Posture Management (AISPM) capabilities can be used to enable security teams to protect and govern AI skills built on Microsoft Fabric in one unified security and governance platform; the first of its kind.

With this added support, Zenity enables customers to harness the power of Microsoft Fabric fully, enabling business users of all technical backgrounds to build impactful AI skills that can be used standalone and/or embedded into Microsoft 365 Copilot or other user-built Agents within Microsoft Copilot Studio. Zenity's platform provides security and platform teams with the ability to properly recognize, monitor and secure AI skills, their underlying data, and the overall business context of how they are leveraged throughout the enterprise. Zenity's application security platform creates a unique graph for each skill; revealing who built the skill, what data lakehouses & warehouses it accesses, how it is embedded into other agents and applications and who can use and share that skill.

Microsoft Fabric's AI skills can access, process and store highly sensitive data, making it vital that companies understand and govern the data exposed by employees and third parties who are building and incorporating AI skills into various enterprise workflows. Fabric is also a business-led development platform, meaning anyone, regardless of technical background, can build skills and choose how they are used. Zenity gives customers visibility into who can access the skills and the underlying data to ensure no unauthorized access to sensitive skills occurs.

With Zenity, customers gain more business context and information about potential underlying risks related to AI skills, including:

Endorsements – The amount of trust the customer has for a given AI skill (Promoted, Certified), as well as who gave that endorsement.

Sensitivity labels – As they are applied by users or Microsoft Purview.

Visibility into original resources that the AI skills use – In Fabric, these are specifically called "lakehouses," which each have their own sensitivity labels and endorsements to keep track of.

Shay Gadidi, vice president of product management, Zenity, said: "Building AI skills in Microsoft Fabric isn't merely a technical exercise; it has the power to transform businesses. Yet, low-code/no-code development's ease of use and Microsoft 365 Copilot and Power Platform's robust integration capabilities mean big risks. These must be addressed so companies can appropriately govern the use of Fabric from end to end. Zenity's AISPM capabilities for Fabric enable our customers to embrace the future of AI and unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency and innovation – all while remaining secure."

About Zenity

Zenity, the world's first application security platform for Agentic AI, protects organizations from security threats, helps meet compliance, and enables business continuity. Established in 2021, many of the world's leading organizations trust Zenity to help configure security guardrails, generate prioritized lists of vulnerabilities, and accurately pinpoint and remediate vulnerabilities by continuously scanning business-led development platforms and providing centralized visibility, risk assessment, and governance. Visit us at https://www.zenity.io for more.

