Zenjuries Adds Elizabeth Haar (Former CEO of AF Group) to Board of Directors

ANDERSON, S.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenjuries, Inc. today announced that Elizabeth Haar has joined the board of directors of the company. Formerly, Ms. Haar served for over a decade as the President and CEO of AF Group, a top 10 workers' compensation carrier through its subsidiaries including Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, United Heartland, CompWest and Third Coast Underwriters. More recently, Ms. Haar was the President of Emergent Holdings, a subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Executive Vice President BCBSM.

On the board of Zenjuries, Ms. Haar joins Joe Hissong, the former President of Essent Reinsurance, and Jess Dantice, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenjuries. "We are extraordinarily lucky to have someone of Liz Haar's experience and caliber join the board of Zenjuries," Jess Dantice noted. "The combination of our recent capital raise and the attraction of experienced talent at the company positions us extremely well for growth in the next year." Joe Hissong, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy for Zenjuries also expressed his excitement at Ms. Haar's entry onto the board of directors: "Liz Haar brings a wealth of experience and contacts that should prove invaluable in helping Zenjuries communicate its value proposition of enabling employers, employees, insurers, agents and third-party administrators to elevate the quality of their workers' comp experience and meaningfully reduce their losses."

About the Company: Zenjuries, Inc. is a Delaware corporation that has developed workers' compensation software that is transforming workers' compensation insurance by automation and service that improves the workers' compensation process and reduces workers' comp losses. Zenjuries was named one of the "Insurtech Top 20 Solution Providers" in 2020, and one of the "Top 10 Companies to Watch in the Insurance Industry" in 2022. Additional information on Zenjuries may be found at https://sales.zenjuries.com/, and for further questions, please contact Joe Hissong at (888) 405-8893 or via email at [email protected].

