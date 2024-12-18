Zenjuries Partners with ALKEME to Streamline Claim Handling

ANDERSON, S.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced a strategic partnership with Zenjuries, a leading technology-driven claims solution provider. This collaboration brings a new era of streamlined, efficient, and transparent claim handling to businesses served by ALKEME's extensive network of agencies.

Zenjuries + ALKEME

"ALKEME's core mission is to change the insurance industry for the better by combining the latest in innovation with unparalleled service," said Curtis Barton, CEO at ALKEME. "By partnering with Zenjuries, we're reinforcing our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to ensure our clients receive top-tier results."

For the past six years, Zenjuries has empowered insurance agencies across the country with its customer-centric, tech-forward claim processes. Now, working alongside ALKEME, Zenjuries aims to elevate the client experience even further—maximizing efficiency, clarity, and trust in every claim.

"We're thrilled to join forces with such a prestigious, and forward-thinking brand," said Jesse Dantice, CEO at Zenjuries. "Our partnership with ALKEME symbolizes a shared dedication to innovation, excellence, and the evolution of the claims landscape nationwide."

