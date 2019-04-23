ZenLeap Is Accepted into Newchip Accelerator to Help Innovative Companies Connect With Top Talent

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLeap - Talent Marketplace announced today their acceptance into the Newchip Accelerator. ZenLeap simplifies the way companies find talent by ditching the resume and focusing instead on a candidate's skills, accomplishments, and potential. This allows ZenLeap to match candidates based on how well they align to a given role. Candidates will only see the job posts they match up with, thus cutting down on the number of unqualified applicants, saving businesses time and money during the hiring process.

"It's time to rethink the way we find talent," says Joe Shepherd, ZenLeap's founder and CEO. "Recruiting hasn't really changed since the industrial revolution. The market has only gotten bigger, forcing employers to rely on expensive systems and third party agencies. Since we focus on aligning candidates to roles, as opposed to matching resumes to job descriptions, we can reduce the noise and unconscious bias that drive up recruiting costs."

Newchip, one of the top investment platforms in the world, has a track record of helping companies get funded with over $20M+ in investments in 2018 alone.

"We are very excited to have ZenLeap join the Newchip family," remarked Ryan Rafols, Founder & CEO of Newchip. "The team impressed us from the start — we are eager to see how they take ZenLeap to the next level. They have a unique perspective on their market and what they've built so far shows great promise."

In January 2019, ZenLeap launched their talent marketplace and job board. Their belief, that reinventing the recruiting process in this way, allows companies to focus more on innovation and employee retention while also increasing diversity in the workplace.

"We think our partnership with Newchip is exactly the relationship we need to bring our platform to a broader market," says Joe Shepherd.

About ZENLEAP

ZenLeap is a Talent Marketplace & Job Board that simplifies the way companies find talent. ZenLeap removes the need for job descriptions and resumes by using a unique profile that highlights a candidate's skills, accomplishments, and potential. Rather than spotlighting linear work history and demographics, ZenLeap focuses on aligning the right talent with the roles where they can have the most impact, while also reducing costs and unconscious bias.

