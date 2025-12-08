ZenLedger Expands Enterprise-Grade Tax, Accounting, and Compliance Infrastructure onto Sui

Enterprises building on Sui now have IRS-Grade Software from ZenLedger

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Finance Week -- ZenLedger, the most accurate platform for digital asset tax and accounting compliance, today announced enterprise support on Sui – the leading Layer-1 blockchain known for its speed and scale. This move integrates ZenLedger's enterprise-grade tax and accounting software and real-time compliance infrastructure – trusted across over 100 countries – with Sui's high-performance blockchain to support institutions, enterprises, and developers globally.

With this expansion onto Sui, one of crypto's fastest growing blockchains, enterprises building on Sui can now benefit from standardized IRS-grade digital asset reporting, governance, and regulatory compliance infrastructure including automated workflows for global tax forms, cost-basis methodologies, tax loss harvesting, NAV calculations, and multi-wallet reconciliation.

"We are seeing more institutions look to Sui because the network is ready for their needs," said Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer at Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. "This integration with ZenLedger brings the kind of real-time compliance and reporting infrastructure that sophisticated businesses require to fully move onchain."

Global, Institutional-Grade Support

ZenLedger brings leading enterprises, investors, and CPAs using Sui support in 100+ countries with the only directly IRS-contracted crypto tax & accounting partner to date:

Support for 300+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains and wallets, plus DeFi , RWA, & stablecoins

, RWA, & stablecoins Over 75 institutional clients including Comply and 7,000 tax professionals

Backed by investors Mark Cuban, ParaFi, Shorooq, Avalanche, and Bloccelerate

"We're honored to support Sui's global institutional ecosystem," said Pat Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder of ZenLedger. "Blockchains require digital-asset infrastructure built for accuracy and regulatory alignment. Integrating ZenLedger directly on Sui ensures enterprises can operate globally with the confidence and controls regulators expect."

Advancing Compliance and Reporting Standards for Our Digital Asset Future

Institutions building on Sui will have access to:

Automated tax and accounting workflows, including global tax form support

Live, customer service with optional CPA support

Employee trade monitoring and digital-asset code-of-ethics integrated within Comply, the leading compliance management platform protecting $11 Trillion AUM

API- and iFrame tax center reporting infrastructure

Automated NAV calculations, multi- wallet reconciliation, and cost-basis methodologies

reconciliation, and cost-basis methodologies On-chain audit, forensic, & investigative tools for government and public agencies

"Across the GCC and globally, demand for regulator-aligned digital-asset infrastructure continues to grow," said Shane Shin, Founding Partner at Shorooq, a MENA-based investor in ZenLedger. "ZenLedger's compliance capabilities and Sui's scalable architecture provide the foundation institutions need to operate across jurisdictions with clarity and confidence."

The integration is expected to accelerate institutional adoption of the Sui blockchain across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, with a focus on regulatory compatibility, operational integrity, and enterprise-grade readiness.

ZenLedger

Founded in 2017, ZenLedger is the most accurate global platform for digital-asset tax, accounting, and compliance. ZenLedger enables real-time accuracy for reporting, audit, governance, and cross-jurisdiction enterprise workflows. Trusted by thousands of tax professionals and more than 75 financial, government, and educational institutions worldwide, ZenLedger is backed by leading investors including Mark Cuban, ParaFi Capital, Avalanche, Bloccelerate, Castle Island, Shorooq and CoinGecko.

Sui



Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io .

Shorooq



Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-dimensional investment firm engineered around technology. Our strategies span venture capital, credit, private equity, and real assets—each guided by a tech native lens that informs how we identify innovation, underwrite risk, and drive value. This integrated approach allows us to invest across the capital stack in businesses reshaping their sectors, from fintech and software to AI, industrials, and infrastructure.

Rooted in a founder-centric principle and disciplined underwriting, Shorooq blends global investment standards with true on-the-ground presence across the MENA and Asia. We are building an enduring institution, in a region where the future of capital is being written.

Visit us at www.shorooq.com

Shorooq refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004 as a category 3C Fund Manager) is a member.

Media Contacts:

Tarek Fouad

Chief Marketing Officer, Shorooq

Shorooq Group Press: [email protected]

Direct: [email protected]

SOURCE ZenLedger