ZenLedger integrates with MetaMask, Providing Users with Crypto Tax Reporting Solution

SEATTLE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger , the industry leader in blockchain data and tax solutions, is proud to announce its partnership launch with MetaMask, the world's leading self-custodial wallet developed by Consensys, providing users with seamless access to advanced crypto tax reporting tools. This integration brings one-click imports to MetaMask's users, making compliance simpler than ever before.

As cryptocurrencies continue to soar in 2024, so does the complexity of tax reporting requirements. With many investors and institutions rushing into the market, investors are finding themselves struggling with the familiar problem of how to navigate the intricate world of crypto taxes and accounting.

MetaMask Portfolio recognizes the necessity of a robust tax reporting tool for its customers. Entering the final weeks of the 2023 tax season, ensuring compliance with tax regulations and peace of mind is pivotal for new investors.

"Integrating top-rated providers to streamline tax reporting is an added benefit for MetaMask users, in a way that's secure, convenient, and easy to use," said Kai Huang, Sr Product Manager at Consensys.

"Breaking down barriers to entry and building accessible tools for investors is a reason the crypto industry has had such success," said Pat Larsen, CEO & Co-Founder of ZenLedger. "We are happy to provide MetaMask users and crypto investors with a service that quickly and easily reduces their stress and makes taxes easier."

To use MetaMask Portfolio + ZenLedger for calculating and filing crypto taxes, users can simply follow these steps:

Open MetaMask Portfolio . Navigate to the Explore tab. Select ZenLedger from the Partnered Tax Providers section. Log in or create a free ZenLedger account. Choose the wallets holding the transactions to import into ZenLedger. Once connected, transactions will appear within the ZenLedger account, ready for tax preparation and filing.

This integration between ZenLedger and MetaMask is a beneficial step to the crypto community and overall adoption. With tax season looking brighter than ever, users can now enjoy peace of mind knowing that their crypto taxes are in good hands.

About ZenLedger

ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate personal crypto taxes, audits, or investigations. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors, tax professionals, and enterprises stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, 20+ DeFi protocols, NFTs, and all wallets. Backed by Parafi, Mark Cuban, Bloccelerate, and other leading investors in venture capital. https://www.zenledger.io , @zenledgerio

About MetaMask

MetaMask is the world's leading self-custody web3 platform developed by Consensys . MetaMask is the most beloved and trusted way a global user base relies on to mint and collect NFTs, join DAOs, play games and participate in DeFi protocols.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our NFT platform , we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/ .

Media Contacts

Paul Garland

Director of Marketing, ZenLedger

[email protected]

SOURCE ZenLedger