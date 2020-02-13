Zenly Selects Leanplum for Best-in-Class Customer Engagement

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, and Zenly , the leading social map for close friends and family, an independent subsidiary of Snap Inc., today announced that Zenly selected Leanplum for its robust customer engagement capabilities. The partnership will allow Zenly to benefit from Leanplum's powerful in-app A/B testing tools and its integration with Amplitude's analytics platform to drive segmented and personalized experiences for Zenly users.

"We believe that we need a new way of mapping the world - maps that are a reflection of each individual and those they care most about. A strong A/B testing solution is critical to ensuring that each individual feels as though Zenly is their own," said Alexis Druon, growth lead at Zenly. "We were looking for a solution that would allow us to test our app based on real-time insights and behaviors and that would also integrate directly with our analytics platform. We are excited to have found that solution in Leanplum, and look forward to seeing the benefits of perfecting users' experiences with Zenly as we move further along."

Founded in 2011, Zenly has millions of active users globally who use Zenly to stay in touch with their friends and family without the social pressure typically associated in doing so. Zenly is available on the App Store and Play Store and continues to add engaging social layers to its core map interface.

"We are proud of our partnership with Zenly," said Momchil Kyurkchiev, co-founder at Leanplum. "While we have set out to support Zenly with our A/B testing and data integration capabilities, we envision boosting Zenly's engagement with its user base and helping with their long-term user retention."

About Zenly

Zenly began because we wanted an easy way to know what our friends were doing. Naturally, we created an app - a map that lets you see your friends and what they're up to. Millions of people around the world have since made us realize that Zenly goes beyond letting you know what your friends are doing. It actually brings you to spend more time with the people who matter most and moves you a little closer to them even when you can't. Learn more at https://zen.ly/

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform helps forward-looking brands like Tesco and Zynga meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 Million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. Learn more at www.leanplum.com .

