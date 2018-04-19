ZenMate Appoints Kaspersky Lab Executive Andrei Mochola as its CEO

ZenMate (https://zenmate.com), the leading VPN service provider owned by the Internet Security company ZenGuard GmbH, announces a major change in its Management Team. Andrei Mochola, former global VP-level Executive at multinational cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, will step into the role as CEO. In March, the company appointed Jörn Stampehl, who has been with ZenMate since 2016, as CTO.

Mochola will lead the execution of the company business strategy, specifically focusing on revenue and user base growth, expansion of the product portfolio for both consumer and business clients, as well as increasing the number of countries where ZenMate is the market leader. Together with Jörn Stampehl, he will orchestrate the company's smooth transition from a VPN service provider to a comprehensive privacy company with a wide range of products and services that ensure a safe, free, democratic web for people all over the world. This is the moral core which has shaped the company since the very beginning. With Mochola's expertise, the ambition to break down barriers for every internet user will be fortified.

"I'm extremely happy to join ZenMate - an agile team of success-driven professionals who are passionate about the privacy and security of our digital lives. I strongly believe that the brand and privacy service that ZenMate provides will guarantee its success in the industry, as well as the support of its trusting customers. I share the brand's core values and stand behind the company's solid principles. With the combination of passion and dedication of the team, nothing is impossible," says Andrei Mochola, ZenMate's new CEO.

Andrei Mochola, PhD, brings over fifteen years of corporate experience in the consumer business to the company. He is an expert on business strategies and development, consumer marketing and e-commerce. In his previous role as the VP of Consumer Business at Kaspersky Lab, together with his team he successfully introduced Kaspersky Free Antivirus and the first Adaptive Security solution for consumers to the market. Prior to this he held various digital business roles at AVG Technologies and Creative Labs.

After five years with ZenMate, Co-founder Simon Specka steps down as Managing Director and CEO. He will remain on the board of directors as a major shareholder and continue to support company in strategic matters as an active advisor.

Specka founded the company together with Markus Hänel in 2013 and played a leading role in its development and technical orientation. Together with the team, he successfully established a well-organized infrastructure and pushed the development of several security and privacy products now used by over 45 million people worldwide.

"After five intense and rewarding years building up the company, it's time for me to start something new. As a serial entrepreneur and company builder at heart, there are many exciting business opportunities that I'd like to realize and scale. Unfortunately, they have little to do with ZenMate' s core business. After a long and careful search, I am now confident to have found the perfect leadership team with Andrei and Jörn, who will lead the company to new heights as CEO and CTO in conjunction with the rest of the executive team and the help of our entire, exceptional team."

