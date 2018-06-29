ZenMate Reports Significant Increase in Traffic and Revenue due to World Cup 2018 and Changes to its Portfolio

- ZenMate heavily testing free VPN tier in emerging markets

ZenMate (https://www.zenmate.com), the leading VPN service provider owned by the internet security and privacy company ZenGuard GmbH, has seen a considerable rise in revenue and website traffic due to the high demand to stream the World Cup. The company's constant efforts to eliminate buffering and improve the overall streaming quality seem to have had a positive impact on customer satisfaction and sales, as well as set the service apart from its competitors.

Increase in traffic to ZenMate website (51% week over week and growing) started exactly at the Russia 2018 World Cup kick-off, with exponential growth from Germany, United Kingdom and Ukraine. Daily sales of Premium VPN subscriptions nearly doubled, however geographical distribution looks a bit different with United Kingdom, United States and Germany in the lead.

Jörn Stampehl, CTO, says: "The fact that we now witness an increase in traffic and sales shows that people need our service to overcome restrictions and limitations of the online world. We did not expect such a strong increase in revenue, but are pleased that our service helps so many users to access online content. When big sporting events like the World Cup happen, users need a stable, high-speed VPN connection that changes their virtual location, encrypts traffic entirely and ideally, has a strict no-logging policy like ZenMate."

In the upcoming month, ZenMate is introducing important changes to its product portfolio. ZenMate Ultimate, a new premium tier, will not only support OpenVPN, but also a new and exclusive "Streaming Guarantee" feature. This addition will eliminate some of the most common issues all VPNs face in regards to streaming and vastly improve the viewing experience. On top of this, the support of OpenVPN will allow users to use ZenMate on any possible device.

ZenMate also has something exciting in store for its business clients. A new version of the B2B offering has been launched and includes upgraded features for all business clients which need the protection and security of a VPN service. More information can be found under https://zenmate.com/business.

Last but not least, ZenMate is also heavily testing an enhanced free VPN tier in emerging markets. With the recent rise of political censorship and blockings, ZenMate will increase its effort to provide people around a world with tools and solutions to access a free and unrestricted internet. The free VPN tier will be offered globally soon.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin, ZenGuard GmbH (https://www.zenmate.com) provides a multi-platform security software and service that encrypts and secures users' internet connection and protects their privacy while browsing. With its ZenMate flagship privacy service, ZenGuard prevents snoopers, hackers, governments, and ISPs from spying on users' web browsing activities, downloads, credit card information, and more. In addition to a slimmed-down free version, ZenMate is also available as a Premium model with a subscription. With hundreds of servers in over 30 global locations and more than 45 million users, ZenMate is one of the world's leading VPNs.

