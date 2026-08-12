Zenni Optical Introduces Enhanced Blokz™ Portfolio and Blokz More™ Lenses, Delivering Advanced Blue Light Defense for Modern Living

The next evolution of Zenni's blue light-filtering technology helps consumers defend their eyes from devices, sunlight, and everyday exposure without compromising style or affordability.

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, is expanding its Blokz portfolio with the introduction of Blokz More, its most advanced blue light-filtering lens technology to date.

Available in clear, photochromic, and sunglass options, Blokz lenses feature advanced blue light-filtering technology, 100% UV defense, anti-reflective coating, and scratch resistance through Zenni's Blokz Boost™ coating. The expansion of Blokz More follows Zenni's recent Zunnies assortment relaunch, further underscoring the brand's continued investment in innovative eyewear solutions across both optical and sun categories.

"Blue light exposure doesn't stop when we step away from our digital devices," said Dr. Steven Lee, Director of Digital Innovation at Zenni. "The Blokz portfolio is designed to provide all-day support with advanced lens technology that helps consumers navigate today's increasingly digital world."

Leading the existing Blokz portfolio is Blokz More, a new premium lens option featuring dual-defense technology that combines built-in technology that combines an advanced lens material with a specialized coating to reflect up to 2x more blue light from digital screens, sunlight, and artificial lighting. Independently validated by COLTS Laboratories, Blokz More delivers enhanced defense for device-heavy days while remaining virtually clear with a subtle blue sheen.

"Blokz More represents the next chapter in Zenni's vision innovation journey," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni. "We're continuing to invest in solutions that make eye care more approachable, effective, and affordable, giving consumers access to advanced lens technology without the premium price tag."

The expanded Blokz portfolio reinforces Zenni's commitment to helping consumers see clearly, feel comfortable, and defends their eyes throughout the day with options ranging from everyday wear to advanced solutions like Blokz More, which is now available exclusively at Zenni.com.

ABOUT ZENNI:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible for everyone. With complete prescription pairs starting under $10, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to see clearly and express themselves through a wide selection of high-quality prescription glasses, sunglasses, protective eyewear, and non-prescription frames—curated with fashion, function, and style in mind. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has upended the traditional retail model to become the leader in U.S. online eyewear, with over 70 million frames sold worldwide. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Monster Jam, Team Liquid, and more. Zenni has collaborated with designers and tastemakers on exclusive collections, including Chase Stokes and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, visit zenni.com/press.

SOURCE Zenni Optical