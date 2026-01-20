Zenni Optical Launches Limited Edition Lunar New Year Collection

To celebrate the Year of the Horse, Zenni is introducing limited edition styles and an exclusive case and cloth in collaboration with Zipeng Zhu ("Mr. Dazzle") for Lunar New Year 2026.

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today unveiled its limited-edition Lunar New Year 2026 Collection , celebrating the Year of the Horse with eleven expressive eyewear styles and exclusive accessories designed in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Zipeng Zhu, known as Mr. Dazzle.

The exclusive lineup features new eyewear styles, each infused with bold color, personality, and symbolism that reflect the Horse's spirit of confidence, forward motion, and freedom. Designed to complement a range of styles and face shapes, the frames bring Lunar New Year-inspired design into the everyday, not just the holiday moment. Customers who purchase from Zenni's limited-edition collection will also receive an exclusive Year of the Horse gift bag, featuring the hard-shell case, lens cloth, and a stylish drawstring pouch - a special keepsake to celebrate the season.

Collection highlights include:

"This year's Lunar New Year collection embodies the confidence, movement, and optimism of the Year of the Horse," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni. "From our eleven new eyewear styles to our collaboration with Zipeng Zhu, every detail was designed to honor the holiday in a modern, meaningful way for our customers."

To deepen the storytelling, Zenni partnered with renowned artist Zipeng Zhu, (@zzdesign), to create a limited-edition hard-shell case and lens cloth. Inspired by tradition but elevated to a more contemporary expression beyond traditional motifs, the artwork reimagines Lunar New Year symbolism through a new lens. The designs pair sharp geometric floral patterns inspired by the classic window decoration with a dynamic and lively horse in mid-stride, inspired by the classical Chinese ink painting, and set against a vibrant red backdrop.

This marks the first time Zenni has collaborated with a featured Chinese artist to create special-edition Lunar New Year accessories. The limited-edition case and lens cloth are available for purchase as collectible items or gifts for loved ones to celebrate the holiday.

"The Year of the Horse has always held special meaning for me," says Mr. Dazzle on the collaboration. "I was born in the Year of the Horse, and so was my mother, which is why I am extra excited about this collaboration. With Zenni, I wanted to channel my inner stallion, capture the Horse's optimistic energy & free spirit, and express it through art celebrating the new year."

The Zenni × Mr. Dazzle Lunar New Year accessories will be available as special, limited edition accessories for $9.95. The full Lunar New Year 2026 Collection launches January 20, 2026 at Zenni.com .

ABOUT ZENNI:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible for everyone. With complete prescription pairs starting under $10, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to see clearly and express themselves through a wide selection of high-quality prescription glasses, sunglasses, protective eyewear, and non-prescription frames—curated with fashion, function, and style in mind. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has upended the traditional retail model to become the leader in U.S. online eyewear, with over 70 million frames sold worldwide. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Monster Jam, Team Liquid, and more. Zenni has collaborated with designers and tastemakers on exclusive collections, including Chase Stokes and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, visit zenni.com/press .

