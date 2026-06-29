Zenni Optical Reintroduces Zunnies Collection with Expanded Sunglass Styles and New Zunscreen™ Lens Technology

The refreshed Zunnies collection delivers full-spectrum protection, blending fashion-forward frames with proprietary advanced sun defense

NOVATO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online eyewear retailer, Zenni Optical, has announced the relaunch of Zunnies as its new sunglasses collection, a wide range of sunglass styles as well as introducing the brand's latest lens innovation, Zunscreen™, available on select frames within the collection.

Zunnies Zunscreen by Zenni Optical (PRNewsfoto/Zenni Optical)

Originally developed as sports performance RX frames for activities like cycling and running, Zunnies has evolved into a comprehensive sunwear offering that now spans a full range of everyday wearable styles. The relaunch marks a significant expansion, bringing together performance-driven innovation with fashion-forward design for every occasion under the sun

Engineered for advanced solar defense, the brand new Zunscreen technology introduces a premium, multi-layer lens designed to deliver enhanced, full-spectrum protection. Debuting on select Zunnies frames, with broader availability planned in future collections, the optimized coating stack features a durable anti-scratch hard coat, alongside front- and back-side anti-reflective coatings that shield against both infrared wavelengths and reflected UV rays. With integrated blue light filtration and comprehensive glare reduction, Zunscreen provides defense against UV, blue light, and near-infrared rays for all-day wear.

"Traditional sunglasses are designed to block UV light, but the reality is that our eyes are exposed to a much broader spectrum of potential threats," said Dr. Steven Lee, Director of Digital Innovation at Zenni. "With Zunscreen, we've engineered a multi-layer lens system that filters not only UV, but also blue light, infrared wavelengths, and glare, delivering a more complete, science-backed approach to everyday eye protection."

With over 2,000 styles, Rx options, and accessible price points, Zunnies delivers on both fashion and function without compromise. Each frame is crafted with durable materials and designed for all-day wear, from city streets to outdoor adventures, with prescription options available across the collection.

"With this next chapter of Zunnies, we're leaning into style just as much as performance, offering frames that fit seamlessly into everyday lifestyles while still advancing the tech on sun protection" said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni. "It's an exciting evolution for the brand, expanding beyond sports into a more versatile, design-led collection."

Beginning June 29, customers can shop the full range of Zunnies styles, with select styles featuring the new Zunscreen lens technology exclusively at Zenni.com.

ABOUT ZENNI:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible for everyone. With complete prescription pairs starting under $10, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to see clearly and express themselves through a wide selection of high-quality prescription glasses, sunglasses, protective eyewear, and non-prescription frames—curated with fashion, function, and style in mind. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has upended the traditional retail model to become the leader in U.S. online eyewear, with over 70 million frames sold worldwide. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Monster Jam, Team Liquid, and more. Zenni has collaborated with designers and tastemakers on exclusive collections, including Chase Stokes and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, visit zenni.com/press.

SOURCE Zenni Optical