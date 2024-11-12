Zennify Acquires Terazo, Doubling Down on AI and Data Engineering for Regulated Industries

Terazo's engineering capabilities meet Zennify's industry expertise to address the growing demand for data and AI transformation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., and RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zennify , a data-first technology consultancy specializing in financial services, today announced it has acquired Terazo , a leading digital engineering firm renowned for its AI, API, and application development capabilities. The acquisition brings together Zennify's depth across platforms such as Salesforce, nCino, and Databricks with Terazo's depth in data-driven customer engagement leveraging technologies like Twilio and Databricks. Zennify will now offer enhanced capabilities to deliver complex data projects with a more holistic, enterprise-wide approach.

Terazo

"Terazo and Zennify share a common vision to help customers capitalize on the power of AI, and getting their data house in order is the first step," said Chris Conant, Chief Executive Officer for Zennify. "Both companies have been investing in this vision for the last 18 months, but this will allow us to do even more, driving better, more scalable outcomes for customers faster."

Zennify, a premier Salesforce partner, has made a name for itself delivering innovative, revenue-generating programs for banks, credit unions, insurance, and wealth management firms. With Salesforce's growing focus on AI, clients require more data engineering expertise and deeper integration with different cloud and on-premise systems.

Terazo's platform modernization expertise and experience operationalizing data intelligence will allow Zennify to address these requirements and expand its existing service offerings – both within financial services and other regulated industries including utilities and health and life sciences (HLS).

"Our strengths in data engineering, platform modernization and AI make the Terazo team a natural fit with Zennify's customer experience expertise," said Mark Wensell, Chief Executive Officer of Terazo. "Together, we are well positioned to help customers solve even more of their toughest challenges."

The acquisition will create new opportunities to collaborate alongside existing partners on AI-powered solutions to increase customer engagement, improve productivity, and drive revenue.

"There is a growing need for data and software engineering expertise in regulated industries, especially financial services," said Mark Sullivan, Zennify Board Observer and President of Salesforce Regulated Industries. "Zennify's acquisition of Terazo adds data engineering expertise to their stack and addresses the current market demands, ensuring they can capitalize on the latest Salesforce innovations – like Data Cloud and Agentforce – with confidence."

"Through this acquisition, Zennify is making a strategic leap that empowers regulated industries to harness the full potential of data and AI," said Michael Hartman, Senior Vice President, Regulated Industries at Databricks. "As we continue to work with Zennify to power data-driven customer engagement and operationalize data intelligence, Terazo's AI and data engineering expertise will be an asset for our regulated industry customers."

"Terazo helps our clients use AI to drive business outcomes and deliver real-time personalized customer experiences. They excel in foundational data engineering, ensuring clients are "AI-ready," said Natasha Byrne, VP, Partner Alliances at Twilio. "By joining up with Zennify, Terazo now has the scale to extend their expertise deeper into regulated industries."

Tercera , an investor in both Zennify and Terazo, will continue to support the combined company through both capital and counsel to support market expansion and drive the company's AI-enabled delivery model.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Zennify

Zennify is a leading Salesforce and data consulting partner dedicated to serving financial institutions with a relentless commitment to accelerating business outcomes. Zennify unites platforms, process, and people to help financial institutions across North America realize greater currency in their data and achieve growth, faster. Learn more at zennify.com .

About Terazo

Terazo is a leading data engineering and software development firm specializing in API development, data architecture, Customer Engagement, and AI. With a focus on creating scalable, reliable solutions, Terazo helps businesses unlock the full potential of their data by connecting systems and building custom applications that drive digital transformation. Known for its expertise in cloud-native technologies, they are the top Twilio integrator in North America and EMEA. Terazo partners with enterprises across regulated industries like utilities, healthcare, and financial services. Headquartered in Richmond, VA, Terazo is dedicated to enabling growth and innovation through technology. For more information, visit terazo.com .

SOURCE Zennify