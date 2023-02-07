Zennify Adds Tenured Technology Executive Mike Epner to Its Board

Former Salesforce Executive and Traction on Demand President to Guide Growth at Scale

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zennify , a leading consulting firm specializing in financial services, Salesforce and nCino, today announced it has appointed Mike Epner to its board. With a career in technology professional services spanning more than 25 years, Epner has led multiple organizations through scalable growth.

"Mike is a people-first leader and a strong believer in culture and operational excellence," said Manvir Sandhu, co-founder and CEO of Zennify. "His extensive experience and relationships in the Salesforce ecosystem, combined with his time in the trenches guiding companies like Appirio and Traction on Demand through growth even during tight economies, make him an impactful addition to our board of directors."

Epner was most recently Senior Vice President of Regional Services at Salesforce, which he joined through the acquisition of Traction on Demand, a mid-market Salesforce consulting firm. He was President and Chief Operating Officer at Traction on Demand, where he scaled the company to more than 1,500 people in less than five years and expanded its global reach with offices on multiple continents prior to the Salesforce acquisition.

Prior to Traction on Demand, Epner was at Appirio, a cloud services and integration consultancy, where he held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff when the company was acquired by Wipro for $500 million in 2016. Earlier in his career, Epner was Chief Executive Officer at process improvement management consulting firm Teraquest, which was acquired by Borland Software.

"Over the past 10 years Zennify has built a reputation for being the go-to partner for Salesforce financial services customers, and now is one of nCino's top partners," said Epner. "Their industry acumen, data chops and proven success working with companies ranging from regional credit unions to Fortune 100 banks puts the company in an enviable spot."

Zennify will be joining financial services leaders nCino's nSight Conference May 9-11, 2023 as a silver sponsor.

About Zennify

Zennify is an award-winning tech consulting firm that delivers impeccable solutions not only for its customers, but the community at large. As a Salesforce and nCino partner with a 4.9/5 Customer Satisfaction Rating and investment from Salesforce Ventures and Tercera, Zennify has a reputation for successfully leading complex digital projects for banking, wealth management and insurance companies around the world. Zennify proudly gives 1% of all project costs back via community service and also earned a spot on this year's Inc. 5000.

More information can be found at www.zennify.com .

SOURCE Zennify