Zennify names Michael Rouleau CEO to lead the firm's next chapter as the definitive Data, AI, and CX partner for regulated industries

Former CEO Chris Conant joins Anthropic to lead global post-sale engagement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zennify, a leading Salesforce, data engineering, and AI consultancy for financial services and other regulated industries, today announced that Michael Rouleau has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Rouleau, previously Chief Operating Officer, succeeds Chris Conant, who is joining Anthropic as Global Head of Strategic Deployments and Customer Success.

Michael Rouleau, Chief Executive Officer, Zennify

Over the past three years, Conant and Rouleau have rebuilt the firm around an AI-first operating model, embedding AI across internal operations and customer-facing delivery. That work is now being recognized at the highest levels of the AI ecosystem.

"Together, Chris and Mike have helped build Zennify into a financial services powerhouse, and one of the most AI-forward partners in the Salesforce ecosystem," said Chris Barbin, CEO of Tercera. "The fact that Anthropic came knocking on Chris' door to lead all things post sale, is a testament to what the team has built at Zennify, and Mike is exactly the kind of operational leader needed to scale the business in its next mission."

Rouleau brings more than two decades of financial services and technology leadership to the role, with senior positions at Bank of America, Accenture, and Salesforce, where he led financial services customer success before joining Zennify. As Chief Operating Officer, he led sales, delivery, and the operational build-out that has carried Zennify through its AI transformation.

"What we've built together at Zennify is rare. An outcome-focused AI-first organization that customers trust, with real depth across data engineering, AI, and customer experience," said Rouleau. "Regulated industries are at an inflection point, and Zennify is the firm built to lead it in the agentic era."

The leadership transition lands at a moment when Salesforce and Anthropic are deepening their joint focus on regulated industries. Claude is now Salesforce's preferred AI model for regulated industries, fully contained within the Salesforce trust boundary.

"Services firms that invested in building real AI capability, not just talking about it, are going to look very different from the ones that didn't," said Conant. "I am proud that Zennify made that choice early and made it with conviction. Michael is without a doubt the right leader to take that work forward."

About Zennify

Zennify is the data, AI, and customer experience consultancy for financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries. We work at the intersection of data, AI, and human experience to turn complex systems into real business outcomes. With 600+ Salesforce projects, 200+ data projects, 750+ professional credentials, and a 4.9/5 CSAT, we bring the technical depth of a large consultancy with the service quality of a boutique.

SOURCE Zennify