ZennLab Introduces Two RapidRollout Solutions for Salesforce & nCino to Accelerate Outcomes

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zennify , a leading Salesforce and nCino consultancy specializing in financial services, today announced two new RapidRollout Solutions from ZennLab that enable fast platform implementation. ZennLab is Zennify's innovation hub, run by industry and technical experts focused on creating solutions to accelerate business outcomes.

The Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) RapidRollout enables Community Banks and Credit Unions to implement FSC using pre-configured modules based on the most common sales, service, and marketing use cases. The FSC RapidRollout is designed for institutions that want a structured approach to implementation that improves adoption, maximizes ROI, and provides fast time-to-value. There are optional add-ons to extend the solution.

The nCino Commercial Loan Origination System (LOS) RapidRollout accelerates implementation with more than twenty pre-built assets that pair nCino Gold Standards with Zennify's proven best practices. The nCino Commercial LOS RapidRollout can reduce implementation time by up to 6 weeks.

"We're committed to creating powerful solutions that balance speed and quality," commented Manvir Sandhu, founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Zennify. "Our tenure working with top financial institutions helps us deliver proven solutions to make the most of these platforms."

Zennify is a Silver Sponsor at nSight2023, nCino's annual user conference, which is taking place May 9-12 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

