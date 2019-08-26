Zeno Media Adds Two Accomplished Finance and Media Executives to its Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Media, a top ten global streaming audio company that amplifies local voices while connecting diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations has announced two strategic additions to its Board of Advisors: Dhruv Prasad and Ira Greenstein.

"Zeno Media continues to expand its exclusive library of spoken word audio content for immigrant communities around the world. The world's immigration numbers continue to grow and Zeno's platform is there to service those listeners anywhere they may be. We believe that having accomplished executives such as Dhruv and Ira as our advisors is important as we aggressively expand our capabilities and geographical footprint," said Morris Berger, Zeno Media's CEO.

The Company has developed services catering to a global clientele as well as a finely-tuned process for signing new broadcasters and growing its 9M Monthly active users. Listeners living abroad can stay connected to the news and their favorite content from back home. Broadcasters on the Zeno network benefit from expanded monetization opportunities. Both constituencies derive significant value from Zeno and that value translates into 2+ billion minutes of audio content being consumed monthly through the Company's services.

"Dhruv and Ira come from the worlds of corporate finance and media, and have already added so much knowledge to the management team at Zeno. It is a pleasure and an honor to be working with them. We look forward to a long lasting association with both of them as Zeno continues adding excellence to our team," added Berger.

About Zeno Media

Zeno Media is a top ten streaming radio company, amplifies local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and native language programming. With more than 150 apps and 11,000+ large and small broadcasters globally, the company averages 2 billion listening minutes every month and has a growing audience of 9+ million monthly active users. Zeno Media is also the pioneer and largest player in the Call-to-Listen space. The company offers the only end-to-end streaming solution at no cost as well as innovative tools that help broadcasters monetize content and broaden their audience base worldwide. Learn more at www.zenomedia.com or by contacting mary@zenomedia.com .

About Dhruv Prasad

Dhruv is an executive board member at Mid Ocean Partners. Formerly he co-founded and was the CEO of Townsquare Media, Inc. and was a former member of the BOD of the National Association of Broadcasters. Dhruv was also named in Radio Ink as one of the 40 most powerful people in radio.

About Ira Greenstein

Ira is the former Deputy Assistant and Strategist to the President. Ira was also the former President of Genie Energy LTD., and Former President of IDT Corp.

