Zeno Media and ABS-CBN Announce Content Distribution Deal for Diaspora Listeners

NEW YORK and QUEZON CITY, Philippines, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Media (Zeno) zenomedia.com and ABS-CBN Corporation (ABS) news.abs-cbn.com today announced an agreement to distribute ABS-CBN content to the diaspora communities around the world. ABS-CBN is the largest media and entertainment company in the Philippines. As part of the agreement, Zeno will stream ABS's popular audio content, DZMM – operating as ABS-CBN DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 – a 24-hour Filipino language news/talk radio station broadcasting from Quezon City, Philippines, that serves the Mega Manila market and is the flagship station of ABS-CBN.

In addition to the streaming platform, Zeno will also develop and launch proprietary mobile apps for iOS and Android users around the world. Zeno will manage monetization for the diaspora traffic for ABS through its network of ad partners. The deal also calls for Zeno to make its unique Call to Listen functionality available for users who do not have access to unlimited data or wifi.

The app, named ABS-CBN Radio, will available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in 'Q4 2019. Listeners will have access to exclusive news, talk, and music content directly from their mobile device no matter where they are located in the world. The agreement also calls for ABS-CBN to market the program to its members and end users via links on its website and on its social media platform, as well as a general media campaign.

"We are pleased to be in this partnership with Zeno. One of our goals is for our audiences to be able to reach us anytime, in any place, and in any medium and device. Now with this agreement we can be sure that our diaspora listeners will benefit even more so from our core ability to create quality content that touch, inspire, and empower," said Ging Reyes, Head of Integrated News and Current Affairs at ABS-CBN.

Morris Berger, CEO of Zeno Media added, "ABS is a trusted voice of the Filipino communities in the Philippines and around the world. Having this relationship and their valuable content as part of Zeno's overall diaspora focused spoken word strategy is something we are very proud of. We are confident that this high quality content will make our worldwide listener's experience a rich and more relevant one."

About Zeno Media

Zeno Media is a top ten streaming radio company, amplifies local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and native language programming. With more than 150 apps and 20,000+ large and small broadcasters globally, the company averages 2.1 billion listening minutes every month and has a growing audience of 9+ million monthly active users. Zeno Media is the pioneer and largest player in the Call-to-Listen space. The company also offers the only end-to-end streaming solution at no cost as well as innovative tools that help broadcasters monetize content and broaden their audience base worldwide. Learn more at www.zenomedia.com or by contacting alexandra@zenomedia.com

About ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN Corporation is the Philippines' leading media and entertainment organization. The Company is primarily involved in television and radio broadcasting, as well as in the production of television and radio programming for domestic and international audiences and other related businesses. ABS-CBN produces a wide variety of engaging world-class entertainment programs in multiple genres and balanced, credible news programs that are aired on free-to-air television. The company is also one of the leading radio broadcasters, operating eighteen radio stations throughout the key cities of the Philippines. ABS-CBN provides news and entertainment programming for eight channels on cable TV and operates the country's largest cable TV service provider. The Company also owns the leading cinema and music production and distribution outfits in the country. It brings its content to worldwide audiences via cable, satellite, online and mobile. In addition, ABS-CBN has business interests in merchandising and licensing, mobile and online multimedia services, glossy magazine publishing, video and audio post production, overseas telecommunication services, money remittance, cargo forwarding, TV shopping services, theme park development and management, property management and food and restaurant services, and cinema management, all of which complement and enhance the Company's strength in content production and distribution. The Company is also the first TV network in the country to broadcast in digital. In 2015, it commercially rolled out its digital TV box, ABS-CBN TVplus, to prepare for the country's switch to digital TV.

SOURCE Zeno Media

Related Links

https://www.zenomedia.com

