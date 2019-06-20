Zeno Media and ADORA Cooperate on Strategic Marketing and Mobile App Content for Diaspora Listeners

NEW YORK and SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Media (Zeno) zenomedia.com and The Dominican Association of Broadcasters (ADORA) adora.com.do today announced a strategic agreement to develop, launch, and monetize a proprietary mobile app for iOS and Android users. The app named ADORA RADIO allows Dominicans in the diaspora to connect with 165+ affiliated broadcasters that are members of ADORA.

The President of ADORA, Rosa Medrano, pointed out that ADORA RADIO is the first project of its kind launched in the country, and that it responds to the global evolution of radio in the digital era, and to the prevailing need to keep Dominicans connected to their roots, wherever they are. "We are pleased to be in a partnership with Zeno on this app. We have reviewed their app development as well as their monetization capabilities and feel very confident that our members will benefit greatly from this association," said Rosa Medrano, President of ADORA.

Delivered via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by the end of July 2019, listeners will have exclusive access to 165+ of Adora's network of stations focusing on talk, religious, sports, and music content directly from their mobile device no matter where they are located in the world.

Morris Berger, CEO of Zeno Media added, "We are proud to add the ADORA RADIO app to our library of content focused on diaspora listeners. It has been a dream to include the influential Dominincan broadcasters to our roster and now together with ADORA it is a reality."

"Radio is essential for the entertainment and connection of communities, especially ours, where being connected and aware has a high value. ADORA reaffirms its mission to strengthen and institutionalize broadcasting in the Dominican Republic, and the new partnership with Zeno is an example of this commitment," said Rosa Medrano.

About Zeno Media

Zeno Media is a top ten streaming radio company, amplifies local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and native language programming. With more than 650 apps and 10,000+ large and small broadcasters globally, the company averages 2 billion listening minutes every month and has a growing audience of 8+ million monthly active users. Zeno Media is also the pioneer and largest player in the Call-to-Listen space. The company offers the only end-to-end streaming solution at no cost as well as innovative tools that help broadcasters monetize content and broaden their audience base worldwide. Learn more at www.zenomedia.com or by contacting george@zenomedia.com .

About ADORA

The Dominican Association of Broadcasters, Inc (ADORA) was founded in July 1964 with the primary mission of advancing the interests and the development of its members, radio broadcasters from the Dominican Republic. Throughout its history, ADORA has actively sought to modernize and update the legal framework affecting the radio broadcasting sector, keeping the Dominican radio industry abreast of the latest technological advancements worldwide.

SOURCE Zeno Media

Related Links

https://www.zenomedia.com/

