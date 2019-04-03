Zeno Media and BTC Bahamas Announce Exclusive Streaming Radio Partnership

NEW YORK and NASSAU, Bahamas, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Media and BTC Bahamas today announced its first mobile carrier supported audio streaming service for the Bahamas to include exclusive Bahamian, Haitian, and Jamaican radio content from around the globe. Delivered via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store , listeners have access to exclusive talk, religious, sports, and music content directly from their BTC Mobile phone. Zeno Media is a top ten streaming radio company that amplifies local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and BTC offers a full suite of landline, internet, mobile and television services. The exclusive app can be downloaded by visiting this link .

"This partnership is the first of its kind for content delivery on the carrier side and our teams are the first to address the radio listening needs of the Bahamian, Haitian, and Jamaican diaspora communities within a single app," said Morris Berger, CEO of Zeno Media. "We believe this unique model is one that can be replicated across multiple regions globally. With our exclusive and global licensing agreements, along with mobile operators network of subscribers, we have the opportunity to help broadcasters increase audience footprint and advertising revenues."

BTC's Director of Consumer Operations, Ben Freeman said, "We remain committed to creating meaningful moments for our customers. Starting today, customers can download our BTC Radio App. This is yet another 'Blue Letter' day in the history of BTC. We are proud to be the first mobile carrier to introduce a radio app, providing access to local radio stations free of charge. Additionally, our customers can also listen to content from other Caribbean countries like Jamaica and Haiti also free of charge."

The BTC Radio app can be used in the Bahamas, but also supports connectivity from anywhere. Listeners can follow their favorite Bahamian stations on the go, download podcasts from local organizations and personalities, and customize the app including language support for English, Creole, and French. Stations include:

More 94 FM, Hot 91.7, 100 Jamz, Beat 103.5 FM, Island 102.9 FM, and Star 106.5 from the Bahamas. RJR, Nationwide News Network, Zip FM, and NCU FM from Jamaica. Caraibes FM, Radio Télé Lumière, and Radio Télé Shalom from Haiti.

An internet connection is required for live streaming and downloading podcasts and can be used either on Wi-Fi or throughout the Bahamas on Bahamas' biggest LTE network. Users have the ability to fast forward, rewind, pause live streams; download/storage of favorite podcasts; quick links to favorite shows and browse archived content for playback at a later time.

About Zeno Media

Zeno Media is a top ten streaming radio company, amplifies local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and native language programming. With more than 650 apps and 7,000+ large and small broadcasters globally, the company averages 2 billion listening minutes every month and has a growing audience of 8 million monthly active users. Zeno Media is the pioneer and largest player in the Call-to-Listen space. The company also offers the only end-to-end streaming solution at no cost as well as innovative tools that help broadcasters monetize content and broaden their audience base worldwide. Learn more at www.zenomedia.com or by contacting george@zenomedia.com .

SOURCE Zeno Media

Related Links

https://www.zenomedia.com/

