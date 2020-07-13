Zeno Media and NPR Announce Distribution of Podcast Content To Diaspora Listeners

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Media (Zeno) zenomedia.com and NPR npr.org today announced an agreement to distribute 50+ NPR podcasts via zeno.fm and the Zeno Radio app. Android iOS

Zeno.FM is a diaspora focused platform focused on immigrants around the globe. Zeno.FM enables over 30,000 broadcasters from around the world to be listened to by over 20M users for the latest spoken word content in any language. Zeno will highlight NPR's popular podcasts on subjects ranging from politics to health to culture – including "NPR News Now" and "Consider This" -- across its multilingual user base. Additionally, Zeno.FM will feature Radio Ambulante, an award – winning Spanish-language podcast that uses long-form audio journalism to tell neglected and under-reported Latin American and Latino stories.

NPR is the number one podcast network in the United States, according to Triton Digital.

"This partnership with Zeno Media will allow NPR podcasts to reach listeners who may not yet be public radio fans," said John Lansing, President and CEO of NPR. "We are excited about engaging with new audiences around the world."

Morris Berger, CEO of Zeno Media added, "NPR is the trusted voice for Americans everywhere. Particularly now, when listeners rely on news for the urgent issues of our time, having this relationship and their valuable content as part of Zeno's overall diaspora focused spoken word strategy, is something we are very proud of. We look forward to making this experience a rich and relevant one for the listeners."

About Zeno Media

Zeno Media, a U.S. top ten streaming radio company, amplifies local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and native language programming. With more than 30,000+ large and small streaming content providers globally, the company averages 20M+ Monthly Active Users. Zeno offers the only end-to-end streaming solution at no cost as well as innovative tools that enable broadcasters to monetize content and broaden their audience base worldwide. Learn more at zenomedia.com, zeno.fm or by contacting [email protected]

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international bureaus, NPR and its Member Stations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), and now it's easy to listen to our stories on smart speaker devices. Ask your smart speaker to, "Play NPR," and you'll be tuned into your local Member station's live stream. Your speaker can also access NPR podcasts, NPR One, NPR News Now, and the Visual Newscast is available for screened speakers. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

