Zeno Media Announces Zeno.FM A New Tool For Broadcasters to Increase Their Streaming Content and Worldwide User Base

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Media announced today its newest tool for broadcasters, Zeno.FM. Zeno.FM is an innovative embeddable player and digital directory offering which significantly reduces set-up and onboarding tasks and enables broadcasters to have their content streaming to the world in no time. Utilizing Google's AMP technology, Zeno has created broadcaster SEO-optimized landing pages driving impactful listener discovery. Zeno.FM provides directory and search functionality enabling listeners to explore Zeno's extensive broadcaster network. All broadcasters are included in the Zeno.FM website www.zeno.fm. Like Zeno Media, Zeno.FM focuses on diaspora spoken-word content and listeners.

"Zeno Media strives to make the broadcasters' experience as seamless as possible. With Zeno.FM, we have taken another step in that direction. Diaspora communities are looking for more content than ever, and Zeno.FM, gives them another channel to stay connected. In just its first few months, Zeno.FM has on-boarded over 25,000 streams with 500,000+ Monthly Active Users (MAU) listening to content on web and mobile devices," said Morris Berger, Zeno Media's CEO.

Chaim Gross, Zeno Media's Head of Product added: "Building a product that utilizes advanced search technology is exciting, but seeing the product grow so rapidly in terms of listeners and broadcasters is even more rewarding. As a company facilitating connections between listeners and broadcasters and striving to make those connections more enriching, Zeno.FM is a definite win-win."

Zeno Media is a top ten streaming radio company, amplifies local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and native language programming. With 150+ apps and 11,000+ large and small broadcasters globally, the company averages 2 billion listening minutes every month and has a growing audience of 9+ million monthly active users (MAU). Zeno Media is also the pioneer and largest player in the Call-to-Listen space. The company offers the only end-to-end streaming solution at no cost as well as innovative tools that help broadcasters monetize content and broaden their audience base worldwide. Learn more at www.zenomedia.com or by contacting mary@zenomedia.com .

