Zenobē Debuts its North America Electric Fleet and Network Infrastructure Leaders

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenobē Energy Ltd. , a global leader in battery management and performance for electric fleets, transmission-scale battery storage, and second-life battery solutions, today announced its Zenobē North America leadership teams overseeing fleet electrification and network infrastructure.

With well over $2 billion raised since its founding in 2017, Zenobē has appointed Maggie Clancy as Executive Vice President of EV Sales and Marketing, Walter Watson as Executive Vice President of EV Partnerships and Operations and Amit Barnir as Vice President, Network Infrastructure.

"The U.S. has clear goals and meaningful funding for fleet electrification and electric grid resilience. Zenobē shares this vision for decarbonized transportation and power and has the solutions and experience to deliver them at scale," said Steven Meersman, Zenobē Co-founder and Director. "The time is right for battery-as-a-service and storage as transmission assets to make clean transportation and power accessible in the U.S. And this is the team that will drive this growth and set the pace."

Watson brings to the role 20 years of leadership experience in operations, finance, procurement, fleet and asset management, and commercial development. He has held senior and executive roles with Union Pacific Railroad, Mobico Group (formerly National Express), and earlier served as Chief Operating Officer and board member of a Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners-backed fleet electrification joint venture.

Clancy has held senior leadership positions within transport and logistics organizations, most recently in commercial and customer-centric roles at Mobico and Levo Mobility where she served as Chief Commercial Officer. Earlier she led global marketing operations for Publicis Group, at Leo Burnett and Starcom. She brings extensive fleet operator experience and more than 14 years in executive account leadership roles managing Fortune 500 customers.

Barnir leads Zenobē's North American Network Infrastructure business and is focused on transmission-connected storage solutions including grid-forming technology. Barnir brings a decade of experience driving the transition to a carbon-free future through leadership roles with a top New England-based renewable energy project developer and independent power producer, his founding of two software startups providing cloud-based solutions to energy service and renewables companies, and various roles with Kearsarge Energy, Great Eastern Energy and Hess Corporation. He was also Co-Chair of Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities appointed Energy Storage Interconnection Review Group (ESIRG) where he worked alongside utility and industry members advancing favorable energy storage regulations.

About Zenobē North America:

Zenobē North America is on a mission to make clean power accessible in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Zenobē has set the bar in battery management and performance for electric fleets, transmission storage projects and second-life storage solutions across the globe. With well over $2 billion raised since its founding in 2017, Zenobē is now identifying partners and projects in North America. Zenobē is based in New York, with Fleet Electrification offices in Chicago. Learn more at www.zenobe.com/northamerica .

