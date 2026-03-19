Zenobē expands its North American fleet with acquisition of Revolv

Marks Zenobē's entry into the North American commercial fleet and truck segment

Adds 13 operational sites, 100-plus electric trucks and a project pipeline complementing Zenobē's growing student transportation and public transit portfolio in the U.S. and Canada

Draws on Zenobē's global engineering and operational depth as a leading fleet electrification partner and adds U.S. commercial fleet expertise to its team

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenobē, a global leader in fleet electrification, is expanding into U.S. electric truck operations through the acquisition of California-based Revolv, a commercial fleet electrification company backed by GDEV Management. The acquisition signals growing confidence in the long-term opportunity for commercial vehicle electrification in North America.

Zenobē's multi-user electric truck charging hub in Sydney, Australia.

The U.S. Zero Emission Truck (ZET) market is seeing rapid growth, with more than 59,000 ZETs deployed nationwide, with the highest concentration, more than 10,600, in California, according to a recent CALSTART Market Update.

This acquisition adds to Zenobē's established U.S. presence in student transportation and public transit while bringing its global operational depth, engineering expertise and customer focus to new customer sites and fleets. Zenobē now supports multiple live EV fleets in North America, with more projects under development, and over 3,400 vehicles supported by its global business.

Zenobē has assumed operational responsibility for 13 customer sites and 100-plus electric trucks in California, as well as additional projects in development. The Revolv team joining Zenobē will strengthen its North American commercial fleet expertise and ensure continuity for customers as Zenobē focuses, post-acquisition, on a seamless transition.

"Revolv's end-to-end fleet electrification model is highly complementary to Zenobē's global experience and our growth plans in North America," said Andreas Lips, Zenobē's recently appointed President of EV North America, who brings extensive global experience in EV charging and fleet infrastructure from previous roles.

Lips, who is focused on accelerating growth and deepening partnerships across the electrification value chain continued: "As commercial fleet electrification enters its next phase, operators are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver vehicles, infrastructure, financing and long-term battery performance under one roof. This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide flexible, end-to-end solutions at scale across North America."

"This is a strong opportunity to accelerate electrification at scale, by pairing Revolv's fleet electrification platform with our deep experience and unique financing models," noted Steven Meersman, Founder Director of Zenobē. "We're grateful to Revolv CEO Scott Davidson and the team at GDEV Management for backing Revolv early on. Now we are taking it to the next stage."

Zenobē is focused on supporting operators through the transition to zero-emission fleets. The company's project portfolio includes school bus electrification projects in Methuen, Mass., New York's Long Island and Chicago, Ill.; a large-scale transit program in Brampton, Ont. currently under development; and commercial fleet partnerships across Canada and the U.S.

Zenobē's fleet electrification approach places battery performance, health and lifecycle value at the center of its electrification strategies. Through its battery-as-a-service offering, the company provides performance guarantees, assumes battery and electrification risk, and captures residual value through second-life solutions, benefitting school bus, transit and commercial fleet operators alike.

"This acquisition reflects our shared belief in the long-term opportunity for fleet electrification and the important role private infrastructure capital can play in accelerating the global energy transition," said Shreya Malik, Managing Director, Infrastructure at KKR, an investor in Zenobē. "We are pleased to support Zenobē as it continues to scale its North America platform."

"Since first investing in 2020, we have worked alongside Zenobē to support its expansion, and we're proud to continue backing the business as it scales its premium fleet electrification capabilities in North America. The addition of Revolv marks another important milestone, providing a strong foundation for further growth in this vital, hard‑to‑decarbonize sector," added Priya Veerapen, Managing Director, Infracapital.

Revolv and GDEV Management were represented by Troutman Pepper Locke LLP, and Zenobē was represented by Dentons US LLP, in connection with the transaction.

About Zenobē Energy Ltd. (Zenobē):

Zenobē is a global EV fleet and grid-scale battery storage specialist. The company began operations in 2017 and now employs >380 FTEs with a wide range of leading skills including electrical engineering, software development, computer sciences and financing. Zenobē supports over 3,400 electric vehicles across 122 depots globally and is the largest owner and operator of EV buses in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Zenobē is also the leading owner and operator of grid-scale batteries on the Great Britain transmission network with >2.5GWh of battery storage assets in contract. Zenobē is backed by KKR and Infracapital. Its North American headquarters are in Chicago with a subsidiary office in New York and it is actively hiring in Canada and the U.S.

For more information visit Zenobe.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Zenobē North America