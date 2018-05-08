Zenoss Accelerates Growth With Appointment of George Kanuck to Vice President of Worldwide Sales

"As hybrid IT monitoring continues to evolve and expand, the limits of human capacity continue to be tested," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Our vision of software-defined IT operations is becoming the blueprint for large enterprises trying to stay ahead. The addition of George Kanuck gives us a sales leader as aggressive and bold as our vision and ambitions. George is not only an experienced and successful leader, he is a strong cultural fit who shares our employee- and customer-oriented philosophy."

Kanuck has a 20-year proven track record of creating and scaling high-growth revenue streams. Most recently, he led global sales and marketing at Trustonic, a leader in hardware-backed security and a joint venture between ARM and Gemalto.

Prior to Trustonic, Kanuck grew revenues for Good Technology as vice president of NorAm F500 enterprise sales, assisting in the company's successful acquisition by BlackBerry. He joined Good Technology after the acquisition of Austin, Texas-based mobile startup Macheen, where he led global sales and business development. Earlier in his career, he led enterprise and government markets at Vovici and held leadership positions at KPCA Global, Hoovers and Dun & Bradstreet.

Kanuck earned his MBA from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and has a bachelor's degree in economics from Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania. He is active in the Austin startup community, mentoring early stage entrepreneurs, and enjoys mountain biking, playing bass, and taking a spin at the Circuit of the Americas and other great Texas racetracks.

Zenoss software-defined IT operations enables global enterprise organizations to securely monitor large, complex multisite IT infrastructures, ensuring the highest levels of uptime for applications and services. With real-time service status and decision support, Zenoss provides enterprise customers with a unified view into IT operations.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss develops software that builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing unparalleled holistic health and performance insights. This uniquely enables Zenoss customers to predict and eliminate outages, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend.

https://www.zenoss.com

