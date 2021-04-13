Zenoss Adds Industry Leaders From Google Cloud and HCL Technologies to GalaxZ21 Agenda

Jim Anderson runs the North American South Central business for Google Cloud. He has worked with the world's leading high-tech firms to help customers leverage digital technologies to drive efficiencies and enter new markets. Prior to Google, Anderson served as the vice president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Cloud Service Provider business.

Kalyan Kumar B. (KK) is the CVP and CTO of IT services at HCL Technologies. He leads the global product and technology organization and is the leader of the DRYiCE business unit, a unified autonomics and orchestration platform business. Additionally, he oversees the cloud services business unit across all service lines within HCL.

"We are honored to have two incredibly inspiring leaders from globally recognized technology companies joining us for our virtual event," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Our GalaxZ attendees will no doubt be energized and inspired after hearing KK and Jim share their insights and predictions for IT organizations and the industry."

Other companies featured on the GalaxZ21 agenda include Gartner, SparkCognition, CyberArk, SOPRIS Technologies, Acxiom, Southern Company, Guardian Life Insurance, Presidio, Cisco Systems, LayerX, Synaptek and more.

Designed for newcomers as well as the most advanced professionals, GalaxZ21 will facilitate attendee collaboration to address the increasing challenges of modern IT environments and showcase customers who have developed elegant solutions that solve complex problems.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at the virtual GalaxZ21:

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

Sponsors of GalaxZ21 are Google Cloud, DRYiCE by HCL Technologies, SOPRIS Technologies, LayerX and Synaptek.

For more information about GalaxZ21 and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]



SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

