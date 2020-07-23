Zenoss and HCL Technologies Deliver Automation for IT Monitoring and AIOps

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company that empowers organizations for the next decade today. The partnership will deliver the only end-to-end solution that combines full-stack monitoring, AIOps and AI-powered runbook automation.

This strategic partnership leverages Zenoss Cloud's intelligent monitoring and AIOps capabilities to derive much-needed context, enabling DRYiCE iAutomate (iAutomate) to intelligently automate and remediate IT incidents. The result is an improvement in IT efficiency while simultaneously lowering costs and mitigating risk.

Under the agreement, Zenoss will offer advanced automation capabilities to its customers by leveraging iAutomate from HCL's DRYiCE software. In return, HCL will offer its customers monitoring and AIOps products from Zenoss as part of the DRYiCE MTaaS platform. These offerings will provide customers with faster time to value and improved ROI, and allow them to be better positioned for the future.

"Digital transformation has changed IT forever, and our customers look to us for innovative solutions that will help them manage modern, complex environments," said Amit Gupta, executive vice president and global head of DRYiCE at HCL. "This partnership will help us jointly deliver intelligent automation capabilities for today's complex IT environments."

The Zenoss and iAutomate integrated offering delivers:

Immediate root-cause analysis – Increase efficiency by isolating problems in real time to improve MTTR and eliminate service outage losses.

Prevention of IT disruptions – Manage costs by leveraging AI and machine learning for predictive analytics.

Optimized application performance - Drive AIOps insights to predict service health and application performance issues.

Intelligent automation – Mitigate risk by leveraging key data and insights for AI-powered runbook automation.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex multicloud environments. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"For years, we have been talking about delivering on the promise of a lights-out data center," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "This partnership with HCL's DRYiCE software is another step in that journey — delivering real value to our customer bases at a time when it's needed the most."

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL's Mode 1-2-3 strategy, through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. Under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended March 31, 2020, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.94 billion and its 150,423 ideapreneurs operate out of 46 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

