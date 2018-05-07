Zenoss Announces GalaxZ18 Sponsors

GalaxZ is an annual event centered on helping IT Ops and DevOps professionals engage on the latest strategies for enabling maximum IT service health to achieve their digital transformation goals. GalaxZ is also the forum for introducing major road map updates to the Zenoss platform that deliver client value through software-defined IT operations. GalaxZ18 takes place June 20-22 in Austin, Texas. Customers, partners, sponsors and other members of the Zenoss community will come together for a week of collaboration, hands-on training and presentations from industry experts.

The initial GalaxZ18 sponsors include:





Platinum - Google Cloud, NTT DATA

Gold - Datalink, SOPRIS Technologies

Silver - Everbridge, Higher Logic, LayerX Technologies, Nutanix, NWN Corporation, SaltStack

Bronze - AgileCraft, BigPanda, Cascadeo, Harness, ServiceNow, SoftServe

Attendees will hear from more than 30 speakers, including keynotes from Tom Mendoza from NetApp, Nancy Gohring from 451 Research, Mark Schwartz from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Brian Matsubara from Google Cloud, as well as Zenoss product experts and executives.

"This will be our third year sponsoring GalaxZ," said Jorge Zepeda-Godinez, CEO of SOPRIS Technologies. "It is a fantastic conference for building and deepening our relationships with Zenoss partners, customers and prospects. Zenoss ensures that each sponsor gets a real return from GalaxZ and puts a high priority on working with us throughout the year on solutions that truly benefit our customers. This is truly the one must-attend conference each year for us."



GalaxZ offers four sponsorship levels: platinum, gold, silver and bronze. Each level of sponsorship includes a booth in the partner expo hall, where Zenoss customers, sponsors and executives network throughout the event. Examples of sponsorship benefits include pre-event blog posts, on-site solution demonstrations, and branded event receptions and dinners. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com/sponsors to learn more and participate.

SOPRIS Technologies is also the sponsor for this year's ZenPack Challenge, the Zenoss year-round developer challenge for professionals and students that culminates at GalaxZ18 with the ZenPack of the Year award. Cascadeo is also co-host for the GalaxZ18 VIP dinner.

"Each year, GalaxZ gives Zenoss customers a chance to spend significant time with our other customers, partners and members of the community," said Megan Lueders, chief marketing officer of Zenoss. "It's our largest annual customer event and a key part of the ongoing engagement that we maintain with them. During this week each year, we learn more from our customers and they learn more from each other than any other week of the year. Whether you're an existing customer looking for new ways to leverage Zenoss solutions or a prospective company looking for an in-depth introduction to software-defined IT operations, mark your calendar for June 20 at GalaxZ18."

Visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com to learn more about GalaxZ18.

