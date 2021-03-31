Zenoss Announces Google Cloud, DRYiCE by HCL, and SOPRIS as GalaxZ21 Platinum Sponsors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Google Cloud, SOPRIS Technologies and DRYiCE by HCL Technologies as Platinum sponsors of GalaxZ21 . GalaxZ21, which will be held virtually on April 22, is an annual event centered on helping IT Ops and DevOps professionals uncover the latest strategies for optimizing their hybrid IT infrastructures — enabling maximum IT service health to achieve their digital transformation goals. GalaxZ is also the forum for introducing major road map updates to the Zenoss platform.

Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering a secure, open, intelligent and transformative enterprise cloud platform. Built on Google's private network and 20 years of innovation in security, network architecture, collaboration, artificial intelligence and open-source software, Google Cloud offers a simply engineered set of tools and unparalleled technology across Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace that help bring people, insights and ideas together.

SOPRIS Technologies provides custom software and hardware design services to fit specific customer business requirements. SOPRIS' services and solutions-oriented portfolio spans consulting and transformation services, solution design, deployment, integration, operations, and maintenance as well as dev centers.

DRYiCE is a dedicated and rapidly growing organic software division of HCL that delivers best-in-class implementations of AI for enterprises. Their exclusive products and platforms enable enterprises to operate in a leaner, faster and cost-efficient manner while ensuring superior business outcomes.

"GalaxZ is our largest annual customer and partner event and a key part of the ongoing engagement that we maintain with them," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "In one day, we learn more from our customers and partners, and they learn more from each other than any other time of the year. Plus, we bring plenty of entertainment and fun. We are honored to have so many of our key partners participate as sponsors."

This year's one-day conference will offer attendees a fully immersive interactive experience with free access to all keynotes, track sessions and networking opportunities. The conference will feature more than 20 speakers, including keynotes from AI expert Amir Husain, the founder and CEO of SparkCognition, and industry-leading IT analyst and author George Spafford of Gartner.

For more information about GalaxZ21 and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

