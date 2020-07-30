Zenoss Announces H1 2020 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced its company highlights for the first half of 2020. Among many noteworthy accomplishments, Zenoss recorded key sales milestones in its Zenoss Cloud offering, the industry's first full-stack monitoring plus AIOps platform .

The key Zenoss Cloud metric was in revenue, which grew by 469% year over year. The Zenoss Cloud platform was launched in mid-2018 and has been the company's flagship product, optimizing application performance in any environment — from simple infrastructures to the most complex, dynamic multicloud IT deployments. In addition, the company also made the following announcements in H1:

Multiple customer announcements, including ADCom Solutions, Atos Public Safety LLC, and Health Partners Plans

Zenoss user conference, GalaxZ, went virtual

GalaxZ keynote speaker announcements, including Dr. Michio Kaku (physicist and futurist), Steve Elliott (head of Jira Align, Atlassian), Hemal Shah (SVP & APJ CIO, Dell Technologies)

EMEA Zenoss Cloud zone launched

Company named to CRN list of 20 Coolest Cloud Management and Migration Companies

"We have emerged from the first half of 2020 stronger than ever, which is a true testament to the value we're delivering to customers in the most critical ways, at the most critical times" said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Zenoss is enabling our customers to adapt and thrive in any situation, with the most complete platform for AIOps and full-stack monitoring available."

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

