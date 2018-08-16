Zenoss Announces Joint Webinar With Nutanix

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in software-defined IT operations, today announced a joint webinar with Nutanix, Aug. 23, with subject matter experts demonstrating how the Zenoss-Nutanix integration enables enterprises to ensure the highest levels of performance and availability for applications and services that power their businesses.

The webinar will feature Krishnan Badrinarayanan, director of product marketing for Nutanix, and Alex Lamont, senior product manager for Zenoss. The panel will discuss the integration between Nutanix and Zenoss and will showcase how Nutanix uses Zenoss to monitor their hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and other critical systems in the Nutanix environment.

Zenoss enables IT organizations to eliminate blind spots, predict impacts to critical services, resolve issues faster, and operate at any scale the business requires — across cloud, virtual and physical systems, including HCI and hybrid environments.

The session will include a demonstration of the Zenoss and Nutanix applications working together via the jointly developed Nutanix ZenPack. The session will include a Zenoss-Nutanix road map and Q&A session where attendees can interact with the panelists.

Title: Eliminate Blind Spots With Nutanix & Zenoss

Date: Thursday, August 23

Time: 1 p.m. CDT

Duration: 30 minutes

Where: To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/11833/331609.

To learn more about Zenoss, visit us online at https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. https://www.zenoss.com

