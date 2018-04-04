Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud

With this partnership, Zenoss will add value to clients by integrating the monitoring of hybrid cloud environments leveraging GCP with any IT infrastructure an organization may support — adding to robust multicloud capabilities Zenoss already supports with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Zenoss builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments and uses them to provide holistic health and performance insights exactly where they are needed. Using Zenoss, customers of GCP can:

Accelerate Technology Adoption

Simplify migrations to the cloud and rapidly adopt virtual, converged and software-defined IT technologies.

Increase Operational Agility

Automate IT development, deployment and operations processes and streamline collaboration to transform service delivery.

Consolidate Monitoring Tools

Consolidate tools to increase cross-functional IT visibility, eliminate silos and streamline valuable resources.

Ensure Service Reliability

Determine service impact, isolate root causes and accelerate resolution before business disruptions occur.

"The vast majority of IT landscapes our clients manage today leverage hybrid cloud infrastructure in some fashion, and investments in hybrid cloud projects continue to increase," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer for Zenoss. "Zenoss uses deep, extensible infrastructure modeling to provide 360-degree visibility into a customer's entire hybrid IT environment, including real-time changes and all relevant service dependencies. We are excited to bring these capabilities to IT organizations leveraging Google Cloud Platform."

More information about this partnership will be shared at the upcoming GalaxZ18 conference. GalaxZ18 is an annual event centered around helping customers get the most from their Zenoss solution to achieve their digital transformation goals. GalaxZ18 takes place June 20-22 in Austin, Texas. Visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com to learn more.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss develops software that builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing unparalleled holistic health and performance insights. This uniquely enables Zenoss customers to predict and eliminate outages, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend.

