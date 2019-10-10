Zenoss Announces Unified Multicloud Serverless Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced the launch of its multicloud serverless monitoring, which unifies the monitoring of serverless functions across the Big Three public cloud providers — Google Cloud , Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure . This gives customers the best method for easy tracking of the performance and behavior of serverless functions.

With enterprise spending on public cloud computing continuing to soar, there is ever-increasing focus on optimizing the balance of performance and cost. Many organizations struggle to rationalize serverless function performance data and this is exacerbated in multicloud environments. With a more precise understanding of serverless function performance, organizations are able to rapidly tune their serverless environments.

Zenoss multicloud serverless monitoring was architected to address this specific challenge and provides easy tracking of serverless function performance and behavior across multicloud environments. It includes robust analytics, including metrics such as top serverless functions by invocation count, a stack ranking of serverless functions with longest runtime durations, and serverless functions with the highest error rates. It also includes visualizations that enable customers to easily pinpoint serverless functions that are impacting business services, regardless of cloud provider. Zenoss multicloud serverless monitoring is available now to both new and existing customers as part of the standard Zenoss offering, at no additional charge.

"For modern IT organizations leveraging public cloud platforms, it is no longer just about achieving the highest performance possible — it's about optimizing performance," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. "The Zenoss multicloud monitoring innovations are continuing to deliver the most precise insights across all major cloud platforms and empowering our customers to make more informed business decisions."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex multicloud environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

pr@zenoss.com

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

