Zenoss Announces Unlock & Extend Program for Cisco UCS Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss, a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, announced today that Cisco UCS customers can unlock an upgrade to Zenoss Cloud .

The joint Cisco-Zenoss Unlock & Extend Program immediately provides customers with service-centric monitoring across across public clouds, private clouds and traditional data centers. The program also enables new integrations with IT tools, including ServiceNow .

Zenoss developed Cisco UCS Performance Manager (UCS PM), which Cisco has sold under an OEM agreement since 2014. UCS PM has long provided customers with a UCS-specific subset of the features of the flagship Zenoss Cloud product.

Unlocking Zenoss Cloud enables customers to move to the market-leading Zenoss intelligent application and service monitoring platform. With Zenoss Cloud, customers get comprehensive monitoring of UCS systems in the same unified view with all other cloud and on-premises resources. This includes:

Service-centric monitoring across all Cisco and non-Cisco systems

Full infrastructure topology, including UCS systems and all other cloud and on-premises infrastructure

Access to the patented Zenoss Service Impact system, which immediately identifies the root cause of IT service issues

Automation through integrations with other IT tools, including ServiceNow, BMC Remedy, Dynatrace, SaltStack and many more

Support for Kubernetes and Docker, process monitoring, synthetic transactions and more

Broad device coverage with access to the full ZenPack catalog, supporting over 400 IT infrastructure device types

Flexibility to add custom device types using the ZenPack Software Development Kit (SDK)

Customizable reporting and data retention from an analytics data warehouse

"We're excited to welcome all Cisco UCS customers to the Zenoss family," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technology officer at Zenoss. "We've worked in partnership with Cisco for many years delivering UCS PM, and now we're expanding that to meet broader needs for Cisco customers to ensure IT service delivery across all cloud and on-prem systems."

For more information on the Cisco UCS Unlock & Extend Program, join the live webinar Sept. 18, 1 p.m. CDT .

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected. Cisco UCS is a registered trademark of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For ongoing news, please go to https://newsroom.cisco.com .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern, hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

