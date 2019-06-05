Zenoss Announces VxRail Hyperconverged Infrastructure Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced the launch of its VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) integration, a comprehensive monitoring solution that gives Zenoss customers the ability to view entire VxRail deployments as individual, holistic units.

The VxRail integration allows users to see when and where performance issues occur and to pinpoint the services that rely on VxRail infrastructure, greatly accelerating root-cause analysis and enabling IT to optimize application performance.

"Customers are increasingly adopting hyperconverged infrastructure because of the speed and flexibility it provides in deploying diverse enterprise applications and workloads," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "This integration is another example of our continuing innovation and leadership in service-centric monitoring and AIOps for modern, dynamic infrastructures."

Zenoss customers leveraging the VxRail integration get:

Robust capabilities to visualize health and status of the entire IT stack — from applications to resources in the virtualization layer to the underlying hardware (e.g., NVMe cache drives and SmartFabric Services supported by the Dell EMC PowerSwitch family)

Deep integration across the VMware ecosystem, VMware hybrid cloud and secure VxRail infrastructure

Comprehensive health and performance metrics from Dell PowerEdge clusters, including vSAN data stores

Holistic visibility into all vSAN clusters with user-driven, on-demand health reporting

Rich visualizations that provide insight into the health, status and capacity of vSAN infrastructure elements

Insight into defined policies across vSAN clusters, including corresponding compliance adherence, which helps avoid application downtime due to storage compliance issues

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with VxRail HCI deployments and other unique IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product.

About Dell EMC Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Dell EMC was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure for the second year in a row. A fully integrated, preconfigured and pretested VMware hyperconverged system, VxRail transforms HCI networking and simplifies VMware cloud adoption while meeting any HCI use case, including support for many of the most demanding workloads and applications.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities for all data types, including metrics, dependency data, events and streaming data. This enables IT Ops teams to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

pr@zenoss.com

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

