Zenoss Announces Webinar on Understanding the 5 Critical Data Types; Using the Right Data in Context to Prevent IT Outages

During this live webinar, Betz and Fitz will discuss how global organizations have different approaches in their endeavors to predict and eliminate IT outages, yet data collection and analytics are foundational elements in all of them. However, the different types of data collected offer different value, and none of them are comprehensive solutions on their own. The most common data types collected in large enterprise environments include:

Event

Log

Application

Infrastructure metrics

Model

This webinar will contrast the value of each of these data types and review the different technologies that leverage the data to offer IT insights. Each of these technologies and data types have unique and overlapping use cases. Join this webinar to learn which solutions are right for your environment and how you can leverage existing data to predict and eliminate outages.

This event is open to all IT Ops, DevOps and technology practitioners who have been challenged to adopt new methods of interaction with customers — from social media and mobile applications to 24-hour-a-day on-demand service models and subscription-based pricing. Whether you are in the midst of creating a completely new environment for your IT department or re-evaluating monitoring tools and the potential of hosted IT services, this webinar is a must-attend.

Title: Understanding the 5 Critical Data Types; Using the Right Data in Context to Prevent IT Outages

Date: Wednesday, May 30

Time: 11 a.m. CDT

Duration: 60 minutes

Where: To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/2rJ2cR9.

Following the presentation, the lines will open for audience questions. To learn more about Zenoss, visit us at https://www.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss develops software that builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing unparalleled holistic health and performance insights. This uniquely enables Zenoss customers to predict and eliminate outages, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend.

https://www.zenoss.com

