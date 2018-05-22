Zenoss Announces Webinar on Understanding the 5 Critical Data Types; Using the Right Data in Context to Prevent IT Outages

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in software-defined IT operations, announced an upcoming webinar featuring Forrester Principal Analyst Charles Betz and moderated by Trent Fitz, solution strategist at Zenoss, to take place May 30.
During this live webinar, Betz and Fitz will discuss how global organizations have different approaches in their endeavors to predict and eliminate IT outages, yet data collection and analytics are foundational elements in all of them. However, the different types of data collected offer different value, and none of them are comprehensive solutions on their own. The most common data types collected in large enterprise environments include:
- Event
- Log
- Application
- Infrastructure metrics
- Model
This webinar will contrast the value of each of these data types and review the different technologies that leverage the data to offer IT insights. Each of these technologies and data types have unique and overlapping use cases. Join this webinar to learn which solutions are right for your environment and how you can leverage existing data to predict and eliminate outages.
This event is open to all IT Ops, DevOps and technology practitioners who have been challenged to adopt new methods of interaction with customers — from social media and mobile applications to 24-hour-a-day on-demand service models and subscription-based pricing. Whether you are in the midst of creating a completely new environment for your IT department or re-evaluating monitoring tools and the potential of hosted IT services, this webinar is a must-attend.
Title: Understanding the 5 Critical Data Types; Using the Right Data in Context to Prevent IT Outages
Date: Wednesday, May 30
Time: 11 a.m. CDT
Duration: 60 minutes
Where: To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/2rJ2cR9.
Following the presentation, the lines will open for audience questions. To learn more about Zenoss, visit us at https://www.zenoss.com.
