Zenoss Announces Winners of Coveted Z Awards at GalaxZ21 User Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced the winners of the Z Awards , which were awarded last week at GalaxZ, the company's digital user conference. The Z Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate top customer IT organizations and partners displaying exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration.

The GalaxZ21 virtual conference drew customers, partners and industry luminaries for a one-day fully immersive, interactive experience that included insightful keynotes, technical sessions and virtual networking. The action-packed agenda featured keynotes from AI expert Amir Husain, the founder and CEO of SparkCognition, and VP analyst and author George Spafford of Gartner, as well as special one-on-one interviews with Jim Anderson, managing director of Google Cloud, and Kalyan Kumar B., CTO and head of ecosystems at HCL Technologies. GalaxZ21 sponsors included Google Cloud, SOPRIS Technologies, DRYiCE by HCL Technologies, LayerX and Synaptek.

The Z Awards nomination categories showcase the achievements of organizations across a broad range of industries that have demonstrated incredible talent, excellent leadership skills, and a vision for new ways to derive value from Zenoss. These teams have realized exceptional business results and return on investment through the adoption of an innovative and effective IT monitoring strategy. The categories and esteemed winners are as follows:

Vision and Innovation - Health Care: UPMC

Vision and Innovation - Technology: 2degrees

Vision and Innovation - Financial: Huntington Bank

Vision and Innovation - Education: Boston University

Channel Partner of the Year: DRYiCE by HCL Technologies

Technology Partner of the Year: Google Cloud

Service Partner of the Year: NTT DATA

Implementation of the Year: Cegeka

Zenoss Cloud Implementation of the Year: Enbridge

Rookie Customer of the Year: MetLife

Team of the Year: Geisinger

MSP of the Year: Cognizant

Innovator of the Year: ADCom Solutions

The Zenoss core value of "Customers for Life" remains the driving force behind the annual Z Awards. GalaxZ is the AIOps and IT monitoring conference of the year, focusing on trends in the IT ecosystem and providing insight on new ways to optimize the complex infrastructures that drive business success.

"At its core, GalaxZ is about engaging and sharing best practices and building connections among our customers and partners," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "It was such an honor to all come together again to celebrate these incredible organizations that stand out for their leadership and commitment to AIOps and IT monitoring."

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

