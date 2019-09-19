Zenoss Automates Transition From On-Premises Monitoring to Cloud-Based Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced its new capabilities to automate the transition to cloud-based IT monitoring. This enables customers to monitor on-premises and cloud-based resources through a migration in a single, unified view at any scale.

Google and Zenoss partnered on this development effort to accelerate and improve customer experience in moving from an on-premises monitoring environment to cloud-based monitoring of applications and services. The technology enables customers to immediately gain value through:

Dramatically reduced migration times

Automated migration of users, user groups, device classes, devices, event triggers, notifications, monitoring templates, event classes, transforms, mappings and more

Comprehensive auditing of changes between monitoring environments

The ability to export configuration changes to reproduce use case scenarios

Migration of incremental changes between systems

"Modern enterprises are continually faced with the need for a precise understanding of the balance between cloud and on-prem resources," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. "Zenoss Cloud is enabling customers to get unprecedented visibility into their hybrid IT environments."

Zenoss also provides deep monitoring capabilities for Google Cloud Platform serverless environments, Google Compute Engine, and Google Kubernetes Engine as well as full monitoring capabilities for AWS and Azure platforms.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern, hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

pr@zenoss.com

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

