Zenoss Brings Together World Experts on Modern Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence at GalaxZ21

Since 2015, the GalaxZ user conference has hosted a rapidly growing audience of IT Ops, DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) professionals from some of the world's largest enterprises, including Google, AWS, BBC, United Airlines, PepsiCo, Dish Network, Nintendo, NetApp, Guardian Life, Nutanix, Saudi Aramco, Cisco and more. GalaxZ21 will feature industry luminaries, real-world customer case studies, and opportunities to network and connect with peers.

"We just completed the most successful year in company history by far," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We added many great organizations to our customer list, and we look forward to bringing them together in April and delivering an incredible digital experience with some of the sharpest minds in the world."

Designed for newcomers as well as the most advanced professionals, GalaxZ21 will facilitate attendee collaboration to address the increasing challenges of modern IT environments and showcase customers who have developed elegant solutions that solve complex problems.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at the virtual GalaxZ21:

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

For more information about GalaxZ21 and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

