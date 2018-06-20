Zenoss GalaxZ18 User Conference Kicks Off With Major Product Announcement

This year's conference promises to be the premier IT monitoring event of the year for the hundreds of Zenoss customers, partners and other IT experts assembled to consider new strategies, explore best practices, and ensure the secure and reliable operation of the most complex IT environments in the world.

"During my first four years at Zenoss, nothing has been more ingrained into our culture than the desire to delight our customers and include their visions for the future into the Zenoss strategy," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "GalaxZ18 gives us the ideal venue to interact with so many of them as they share their stories of how Zenoss makes their businesses run more effectively. With our customers in the driver's seat, our future remains bright."

The event kicks off with three keynote addresses followed by an evening reception Wednesday, June 20. The next day, the audience will hear from another keynote speaker prior to the company's product announcement.

Wednesday, June 20

4-4:30 p.m. , Conference Opening, Greg Stock , Chairman & CEO, Zenoss

Conference Opening, , Chairman & CEO, Zenoss 4:30-5:15 p.m. , The Power of Corporate Culture: How To Create It and Scale It, Tom Mendoza , Vice Chairman, NetApp

The Power of Corporate Culture: How To Create It and Scale It, , Vice Chairman, NetApp 5:15-5:45 p.m. , Key Trends Shaping IT, Nancy Gohring , Senior Analyst, Application and Infrastructure Performance, 451 Research

Key Trends Shaping IT, , Senior Analyst, Application and Infrastructure Performance, 451 Research 6-7:30 p.m. , Welcome Reception & Partner Showcase Open

Thursday, June 21

8:35-9:15 a.m. , The Business Value of IT, Mark Schwartz , Enterprise Strategist, Amazon Web Services

The Business Value of IT, , Enterprise Strategist, Amazon Web Services 9:15-10 a.m. , Building Great IT: Innovation at Zenoss, Brian Wilson , Chief Customer Officer, Zenoss

Building Great IT: Innovation at Zenoss, , Chief Customer Officer, Zenoss 12-1 p.m. , Women in Tech Luncheon

Women in Tech Luncheon 6:30-7:30 p.m. , Z Awards Ceremony

Friday, June 22

8:45-9:30 a.m. , Business & Application Transformation With Google Cloud, Brian Matsubara , Head of Strategic Initiatives - Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud

The conference continues with a high-profile speaker lineup of customers and partners from companies including Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Grainger, NetApp, NTT DATA and more.

To coincide with the conference, Zenoss will host its inaugural Women in Tech Luncheon, to be held at the JW Marriott Austin, 12-1 p.m., Thursday, June 21. This free event is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for women to build connections and share experiences with other women leading the way in the tech world.

"As the number of women in technology continues to increase, the importance of a more inclusive tech community that empowers women and actively participates in the conversation is greater than ever," said Megan Lueders, chief marketing officer of Zenoss.

In addition, Zenoss will announce the winners of the annual Z Awards, accolades designed to recognize and celebrate customers and partners who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation and leadership. For more on the Z Awards, please visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com/awards.

GalaxZ18 sponsors include Google Cloud, NTT DATA, Datalink, SOPRIS Technologies, Everbridge, Higher Logic, LayerX Technologies, Nutanix, NWN Corporation, SaltStack, AgileCraft, BigPanda, Cascadeo, Harness, ServiceNow, SoftServe, Verinon Technology Solutions and other valued partners. Sponsors will offer product demonstrations throughout the conference, and company representatives will be available for discussions.

GalaxZ18 will conclude the evening of Friday, June 22. For more information, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

