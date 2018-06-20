Zenoss GalaxZ18 User Conference Kicks Off With Major Product Announcement

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in software-defined IT operations, today announced the arrival of customers and partners in Austin, Texas, for GalaxZ18, the company's annual three-day user conference. The company will make a major product announcement Thursday, June 21.
This year's conference promises to be the premier IT monitoring event of the year for the hundreds of Zenoss customers, partners and other IT experts assembled to consider new strategies, explore best practices, and ensure the secure and reliable operation of the most complex IT environments in the world.
"During my first four years at Zenoss, nothing has been more ingrained into our culture than the desire to delight our customers and include their visions for the future into the Zenoss strategy," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "GalaxZ18 gives us the ideal venue to interact with so many of them as they share their stories of how Zenoss makes their businesses run more effectively. With our customers in the driver's seat, our future remains bright."
The event kicks off with three keynote addresses followed by an evening reception Wednesday, June 20. The next day, the audience will hear from another keynote speaker prior to the company's product announcement.
Wednesday, June 20
- 4-4:30 p.m., Conference Opening, Greg Stock, Chairman & CEO, Zenoss
- 4:30-5:15 p.m., The Power of Corporate Culture: How To Create It and Scale It, Tom Mendoza, Vice Chairman, NetApp
- 5:15-5:45 p.m., Key Trends Shaping IT, Nancy Gohring, Senior Analyst, Application and Infrastructure Performance, 451 Research
- 6-7:30 p.m., Welcome Reception & Partner Showcase Open
Thursday, June 21
- 8:35-9:15 a.m., The Business Value of IT, Mark Schwartz, Enterprise Strategist, Amazon Web Services
- 9:15-10 a.m., Building Great IT: Innovation at Zenoss, Brian Wilson, Chief Customer Officer, Zenoss
- 12-1 p.m., Women in Tech Luncheon
- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Z Awards Ceremony
Friday, June 22
- 8:45-9:30 a.m., Business & Application Transformation With Google Cloud, Brian Matsubara, Head of Strategic Initiatives - Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud
The conference continues with a high-profile speaker lineup of customers and partners from companies including Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Grainger, NetApp, NTT DATA and more.
To coincide with the conference, Zenoss will host its inaugural Women in Tech Luncheon, to be held at the JW Marriott Austin, 12-1 p.m., Thursday, June 21. This free event is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for women to build connections and share experiences with other women leading the way in the tech world.
"As the number of women in technology continues to increase, the importance of a more inclusive tech community that empowers women and actively participates in the conversation is greater than ever," said Megan Lueders, chief marketing officer of Zenoss.
In addition, Zenoss will announce the winners of the annual Z Awards, accolades designed to recognize and celebrate customers and partners who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation and leadership. For more on the Z Awards, please visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com/awards.
GalaxZ18 sponsors include Google Cloud, NTT DATA, Datalink, SOPRIS Technologies, Everbridge, Higher Logic, LayerX Technologies, Nutanix, NWN Corporation, SaltStack, AgileCraft, BigPanda, Cascadeo, Harness, ServiceNow, SoftServe, Verinon Technology Solutions and other valued partners. Sponsors will offer product demonstrations throughout the conference, and company representatives will be available for discussions.
GalaxZ18 will conclude the evening of Friday, June 22. For more information, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.
About Zenoss
Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss develops software that builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing unparalleled holistic health and performance insights. This uniquely enables Zenoss customers to predict and eliminate outages, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. https://www.zenoss.com
