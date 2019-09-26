Zenoss Launches Cloud Cost Management Capabilities for Google Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced the launch of its new cloud cost management capabilities for Google Cloud . This new set of capabilities addresses the top concern of enterprises leveraging public cloud computing — understanding and managing the costs.

Spending on cloud computing continues to grow at an annual rate of 25% or more. While the value of cloud computing is evident, most organizations still lack maturity in managing costs, often struggling to ascertain basic cost analyses. This is why optimizing public cloud use for cost savings continues to be the top initiative year after year.

Zenoss Cloud now provides rich insights into cloud costs, detailed analytics of historical spending, and forecasting for future billing periods. This enables customers to tune their cloud resources to optimize the trade-offs for performance versus cost and to reduce spending by reducing unnecessary resource usage. The new capabilities from Zenoss provide detailed Google Cloud spend by services, labels, regions and more.

"Despite the maturity of public cloud computing deployments, too many customers are struggling to understand and manage their cloud spending," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. "Zenoss is helping to provide precise cost management insights across all major cloud platforms to help customers optimize performance while reducing spend. This can be the difference between successful and unsuccessful cloud initiatives."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

