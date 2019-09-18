Zenoss Launches Google Cloud Dataflow Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced the launch of its new monitoring capabilities for Google Cloud Dataflow. This enables customers to monitor Google Cloud's fully managed service for transforming and enriching data in stream (real-time) and batch (historical) modes.

With Dataflow, Google Cloud customers have access to virtually limitless capacity to solve their biggest data processing challenges on a pay-per-use basis. Dataflow unlocks business-critical use cases across industries, including retail, financial services, health care, manufacturing and more.

Zenoss Cloud now provides unique insight into the performance of these Dataflow instances, ensuring minimum latency and maximum utilization for the automated provisioning and management of processing resources. Zenoss Cloud monitors Dataflow memory use, disk utilization, CPU utilization, overall system latency and more.

"As companies continue to digitize at a frenetic pace, application performance and scale are more critical than ever before," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. "Zenoss is innovating with all major cloud platforms to optimize performance and ensure the highest levels of availability for cloud-native services."

In addition to Dataflow, Zenoss also provides deep monitoring capabilities for Google Cloud Platform serverless environments, Google Compute Engine, and Google Kubernetes Engine as well as full monitoring capabilities for AWS and Azure platforms.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern, hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

