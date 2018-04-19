Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremIO

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in software-defined IT operations, today announced the release of its Dell EMC XtremIO ZenPack, which enhances capabilities for monitoring Dell EMC XtremIO storage management clusters.
International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that the percentage of data processed, stored or delivered by public cloud data centers will nearly double to 26 percent between 2016 and 2025.
"Storage continues to be a priority for our customer base," said Mike Lunt, vice president of engineering at Zenoss. "IDC's recent estimates for cloud data center growth reflect the trends and concerns our customers are experiencing, and the new XtremIO ZenPack helps us address those concerns."
Dell EMC XtremIO is a high-volume, high-capacity, all-flash array that offers consistently high performance with low latency. It enables unique copy data management capabilities that improve workflows, reduce costs, and provide smaller, incremental scaling options. The Dell EMC XtremIO ZenPack offers single-pane-of-glass management for XtremIO clusters and includes support for volume management and policies. When used in conjunction with the Zenoss Capacity ZenPack, the Dell EMC XtremIO ZenPack provides projections and alerts on storage capacity issues before they occur. When combined with the Zenoss Service Dynamics product, the Dell EMC XtremIO ZenPack adds built-in service impact and root-cause analysis capabilities for services running on Dell EMC XtremIO.
Zenoss ZenPacks help organizations monitor just about anything in their complex IT environments. The hundreds of ZenPacks available in the Zenoss catalog make it easy to unify, enhance and extend IT monitoring without the need to replace existing tools. ZenPacks are plug-ins that use standard APIs and protocols, including SNMP, WinRM and SSH, to collect configuration information and monitor specific elements, devices or systems without agents. For companies with custom equipment or applications not yet covered in the ZenPack catalog, the ZenPack SDK (software development kit) makes it easy to build custom ZenPacks that extend the functionality of the Zenoss platform.
About Zenoss
Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss develops software that builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing unparalleled holistic health and performance insights. This uniquely enables Zenoss customers to predict and eliminate outages, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend.
https://www.zenoss.com
