Zenoss Launches Serverless Monitoring for Google Cloud Environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced the launch of its new monitoring capabilities for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) serverless compute instances. This enables customers to monitor the status and performance for serverless cloud functions across all regions.

Serverless applications are steadily growing in popularity, with one of the fastest-growing enterprise adoption rates for extended cloud services. But monitoring these ephemeral instances has become increasingly problematic, creating blind spots in organizations that deploy them. Zenoss Cloud uniquely enables comprehensive visibility into serverless applications in the context of the overall IT services.

"When the increasing norm is for ephemeral systems to exist for fractions of a second, performance monitoring becomes very challenging," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. "Zenoss is laser-focused on meeting this challenge with service-centric monitoring for today's extremely complex, dynamic infrastructures."

Zenoss Cloud customers can now have a unified view of:

Service-centric monitoring across all cloud and on-premises systems

Full infrastructure modeling, including serverless instances and all other cloud and on-premises infrastructure

Automation through integrations with other IT tools, including ServiceNow, BMC Remedy, Dynatrace, SaltStack and many more

Support for Kubernetes and Docker, process monitoring, synthetic transactions and more

When serverless functions experience performance issues, application performance suffers. Zenoss Cloud enables customers to rapidly and easily isolate serverless function issues, providing insight into invocations, execution times, active instances, memory utilization, network egress metrics and error tracking.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern, hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

