Zenoss Named 2019 SaaS Awards Finalist for Best Data-Driven Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc. , a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , has been recognized as a finalist in the 2019 SaaS Awards in the category of Best Data-Driven Solution. The SaaS Awards program is now in its fourth year of celebrating organizational successes and the software innovations that fuel them. This year's program received more than 400 entries worldwide.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud is powered by the Google Cloud Platform , leveraging the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"With Zenoss Cloud, organizations can seamlessly deploy full-stack monitoring and AIOps for their hybrid IT environments, leveraging machine learning to root cause issues and predictively deliver actionable insights," said Ani Gujrathi, chief technology officer at Zenoss. "We are honored that the revolutionary Zenoss approach continues to be recognized in the global software marketplace."

"The standard of entries this year was incredibly high, with consistent attention to innovation and, most importantly, customer success," said Larry Johnson, SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer. "The volume of entries warranting consideration of a place on the coveted shortlist was unprecedented."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 27. To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-saas-shortlist/ .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities for all data types, including metrics, dependency data, events and streaming data. This enables IT Ops teams to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product to Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT).

