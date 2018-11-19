Zenoss Named Finalist in 2018-19 Cloud Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc. , a leader in software-defined IT operations, has been recognized as a finalist in the 2018-19 Cloud Awards in the category of Best Software as a Service - USA. The Cloud Awards program celebrates organizations worldwide that are driving innovation in the cloud computing industry.

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud is powered by the Google Cloud Platform , leveraging the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"Zenoss Cloud enables both large and small organizations to leverage machine learning for complete IT observability, enabling them to prevent IT outages and optimize the performance of multicloud and on-premises environments," said Mike Lunt, vice president of engineering at Zenoss. "Being recognized as a finalist for the 2018-19 Cloud Awards is a great validation of our continued dedication to our customers and to our reputation as an industry innovator."

"As we reach the end of 2018 and the cloud becomes an increasingly common currency, with its key importance in leveraging business goals becoming synonymous with business software and services itself," said Larry Johnson, Cloud Awards organizer, "we have seen submissions from countless vertical industries alongside cloud-specific infrastructure and security applications.

"In such a competitive global marketplace, the need to not only use these technologies but to continue to innovate has grown ever-stronger. This year, the judges have had a more difficult time than ever in deciding which entrants should move forward to the next stage, and every submission displayed unique points of merit."

The complete list of finalists is available here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-shortlist . Final winners will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 29.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2019 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit http://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

pr@zenoss.com

Cloud Awards Media Contact

James Williams

www.cloud-awards.com

james@cloud-awards.com

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

