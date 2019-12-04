Zenoss Names Matthew Bates Chief Financial Officer

Bates is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading finance organizations and driving strategy in the complex IT operations management sector. He has unique expertise in building economic engines and revenue models for managed infrastructure and cloud.

Prior to joining Zenoss, Bates spent more than 17 years at Rackspace, where he performed leadership roles across numerous departments, including finance, corporate development, operations, human resources and federal government. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer (Americas). Rackspace became public in 2008, and in 2016 was purchased and taken private by Apollo Global Management LLC.

"We are so excited to announce this huge addition to the management team," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Matt has one-of-a-kind experience driving growth in the trifecta of cloud computing, software-as-a-service, and IT infrastructure spaces. He's an outstanding human being, and we have supreme confidence in his ability to help us navigate the growth period we're in."

Prior to Rackspace, Bates was an investment banker in North America and Asia for Deutsche Bank, concentrating on equity-based initial public offerings as well as mergers and acquisitions.

"Given the dynamics of where Zenoss is positioned in the market, this is an incredible opportunity for us to take things to the next level," Bates said. "With the Zenoss technology advantage and the team we have in place, the company is entering what I believe is the most exciting time in a company's life cycle. I am thrilled to be a part of it."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps , giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

